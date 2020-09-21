SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

MASCOUTAH INVITATIONAL

GUTHRIE COMES IN SECOND, AHRING TIES FOR TENTH AS MCGIVNEY PLACES THIRD AT MASCOUTAH INVITATIONAL: Father McGivney Catholic's Tyler Guthrie came in second, while Brandon Ahring tied for 11th as the Griffins came in third in the Mascoutah Invitational meet Saturday morning at Mascoutah High School.

The host Indians placed six of their runners in the top ten in going on to win the meet with 25 points, with Trenton Wesclin coming in second at 67 points, the Griffins finished third with 70 points, Steeleville was fourth at 84 points, and Marissa-Coulterville was fifth with 134 points.

The individual winner was Wesclin's Justin Mumford, with a time of 14:40, with Guthrie coming in second at 15:11. Third place went to Mascoutah's Lance Miller at 15:26, while Joe Schwartz of Waterloo was fourth at 15:40. Two Mascoutah runners --- Avery Cozzi and Sam LaJoye --- tied for fifth with times of 15:59, with teammates Jordan Eddy coming in seventh with a time of 16:08, Noah Jensen eighth at 16:10, and Joshua Sturgill ninth at 16:11. The Warriors' Gavin came in 10th at 16:19.

Ahring tied for 11th with Mascoutah's Kristian Knecht, with times of 16:32, while Tanner Fox had a time of 17:02, Andrew Dupy came in with a time of 17:38, Noah Beltremea was clocked in 18:57, Wyatt Biermann had a time of 19:32, and Evan Rybak came in at 21:18.

HIGHLAND INVITATIONAL AT FIREMAN'S PARK, ALHAMBRA

KNIGHTS PLACE FIVE IN TOP TEN, WIN HIGHLAND INVITATIONAL, JERSEY COMES IN SECOND, ROXANA FOURTH: Triad placed five of its runners in the top ten, with Drake Bleier leading the way, as the Knights won the Highland Invitational meet Saturday morning at Fireman's Park in Alhambra.

The Knights totaled 27 points to win the meet, with the Jersey finishing second at 61 points, the host Bulldogs were third with 62 points, and the Shells came in fourth with 72 points.

Highland's Easton Rosen was the individual winner with a time of 16:07.1, with Bleier placing second at 16:15.1, and teammate Ethan Dudley coming in third with a time of 16:40.6. Roxana's Carlos Ruvalcaba was fourth at 16:42.5, Cole Martinez of the Panthers came in fifth with a time of 16:44.6, while two Triad runners --- Andrew Pace and Caleb Bagwell --- were sixth and seventh respectively, the duo's times being 16:45.1 and 17:10.1, Griffin Williams of Jersey placing eighth at 17:18.1, Ben Winslow of the Knights coming in ninth at 17:29.8, and Drake Goetten of the Panthers rounding out the top ten at 17:39.7.

Outside of the first five runners for the Knights, Jaden Henderson came in at 18:03.3, and Jacob Metcalf had a time of 19:24.1. For Jersey, Alex Hubbell had a time of 19:19.8, Andrew Kribs came in at 20:11.0, and Zane Peterbaugh's time was 20:56.6, while Adam Kribs was disqualified and had no time. Kaleb St. Cyr was the Shells' second runner, with a time of 17:49.3, while Matt Olbert had a time of 18:13.1, Austin Walker came in at 19:47.6, Hunter Ponce was in at 21:12.0, and Kaleb Smith's time was 22:34.6.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

HIGHLAND INVITATIONAL AT FIREMAN'S PARK, ALHAMBRA

HARTOIN COMES IN SECOND, SHELLS SWEEP FIFTH THROUGH NINTH, BUT BULLDOGS WINS CLOSE DECISION IN HIGHLAND INVITATIONAL: Triad's Sydney Hartoin came in second in the race, and Roxana's runners finished fifth through ninth, but host Highland had runners come in first, third and fourth to win its own Invitational meet Saturday morning at Fireman's Park in Alhambra.

The Bulldogs won with 33 points, with the Shells a very close second at 35 points, and the Knights coming in third with 52 points. Jersey had three runners in the race, not enough for a complete team, thus no score was kept for the Panthers.

Highland's Grace Meyer was the individual winner with a time of 19:23.6, while Hartoin was second at 19:41.2, with the Bulldogs' Faith Brindley third at 19:45.4, and Julia Loeh fourth with a time of 20:01.2. Riley Doyle led a contingent of Shell runners that came in fifth through ninth, with her time being 20:20.7, with Gabrielle Woodruff sixth at 20:22.5, Keiko Palen seventh at 20:31.2, Janelynn Wirth eighth at 20:39.7, and Zoey Losch ninth with a time of 20:44.3. The Knights' Clare Schaft completed the top ten with a time of 20:46.1.

Besides the first five Roxana runners, Kendall Kamp came in at 22:57.3, while Macie Lucas was right behind at 22:57.7. Triad's Chloe Gough was 11th with a time of 20:49.0, with Alyssa Kowalski coming in at 21:04.8, Blair Cunningham had a time of 21:15.7, and Kailey Peterson was clocked in 21:35.9. The three Jersey runners were Abby Frailey, who had a time of 23:21.0, Christine Wendell, who came in at 24:53.5, and Kate Heitzig, with a time of 26:12.2.

MASCOUTAH INVITATIONAL

HATLEY COMES IN FIFTH, TERHAAR TENTH AS GRIFFINS PLACE THIRD AT MASCOUTAH INVITATIONAL: Father McGivney Catholic placed two runners in the top ten in Kaitlyn Hatley, in fifth, and Alyssa Terhaar, who was 10th, as the Griffins came in third in the Mascoutah Invitational, held Saturday morning at Mascoutah High School.

Waterloo won the meet with 34 points, with the host Indians right behind in second at 38 points, McGivney came in third with 72 points, Marissa-Coulterville was fourth at 103 points, Trenton Wesclin placed fifth with 129 points, and Steeleville was sixth with 130 points.

The Bulldogs' Angelynn Kanyuck won the race with a time of 18:15, with teammate Ali Kloeppel coming in second at 19:02, and Amelia Martin of the Indians third, with a time of 19:18. Danielle Mudd of Waterloo was fourth at 19:21, followed by Hatley at 19:37, with Emma Rick of the Bulldogs sixth with a time of 19:38, seventh place going to Maggie Benton of Mascoutah, coming in at 19:40, an eighth place tie between the Indian teammates Abigail Uptergrove and Jenna Schanz, who each had a time of 19:44, with Terhaar rounding out the top ten with a time of 19:56.

Outside of Hatley and Terhaar, Claire Stanhaus came in at 21:06, Emma Martinez had a time of 21:32, Amelia Beltremea was clocked in 24:36, and Isabella Margarida came in at 26:01.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS TENNIS

ROBERT LOGAN TOURNAMENT AT ALTON

PRELIMINARY ROUND

Alton 5, Granite City 0

Jersey 4, Alton 1

Highland 4, Civic Memorial 1

Marquette Catholic 5, Granite City 0

Civic Memorial 4, Collinsville 1

SEVENTH PLACE MATCH

Collinsville 5, Granite City 0

FIFTH PLACE MATCH

Civic Memorial 5, Marquette Catholic 0

THIRD PLACE MATCH

Highland 5, Alton 0

Article continues after sponsor message

TOURNAMENT FINAL

Triad 4, Jersey 1

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

HIGHLAND INVITATIONAL AT FIREMAN'S PARK, ALHAMBRA

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Triad --- 27

Jersey --- 61

Highland --- 62

Roxana --- 72

MASCOUTAH INVITATIONAL

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Mascoutah --- 25

Trenton Wesclin --- 67

Father McGivney Catholic --- 70

Steeleville --- 84

Marissa-Coulterville --- 136

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

HIGHLAND INVITATIONAL AT FIREMAN'S PARK, ALHAMBRA

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Highland --- 33

Triad --- 35

Roxana --- 52

MASCOUTAH INVITATIONAL

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Waterloo --- 34

Mascoutah --- 38

Father McGivney Catholic --- 72

Marissa-Coulterville --- 103

Trenton Wesclin --- 129

Steeleville --- 130

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

St. Louis Cardinals 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 4

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

2020 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 1 (BEST-OF-SEVEN)

Dallas Stars 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 1 (DAL leads 1-0)

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

Saint Louis FC 3, Sporting Kansas City II 2

More like this: