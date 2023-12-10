GIRLS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 64, GRANITE CITY 16: In a regular season game at Granite City Memorial Gym, McGivney had little trouble in taking a big win over the host Warriors.

Both Natalie Beck and Sami Oller scored 13 points each for the Griffins, while Mia Lieberman added 10 points, Emily Johnson and Katherine Empson both hit for nine points each, Julia Behrmann and Peyton Ellis both scored three points apiece and both Devin Ellis and Izzy Venansky had two points each.

Sophia Mangi led Granite with five points, Lhailone Douglas, Isabella Mangi and Taliyah Sykes all had three points each and Megan Sykes scored two points.

McGivney is now 6-2, while the Warriors go to 0-7.

PETERSBURG PORTA 52, CARLINVILLE 33: At the Terry Todt Shootout in Litchfield, PORTA went out to an early lead in going on to the win over Carlinville.

The Bluejays led from wire-to-wire, holding edges of 10-7, 25-18 and 42-25 after the first three periods, and outscored the Cavaliers in the fourth 10-8 to go on to the win.

Kaitlyn Reels led the way for Carlinville with 12 points, while Isabella Tiburzi had eight points, both Jordyn Loveless and Braley Wiser had four points each, Taylor Brandenburg had three points and Addie Ruyle scored two points.

PORTA is now 9-0, while the Cavies drop to 5-3.

PADUCAH, KY. TILGHMAN 48, TRIAD 47: At the Paducah, Ky., Tilghman Shootout, the host Blue Tornado held off Triad in a very close decision at Tilghman.

Drew Winslow led the Knights with 15 points, while Landon Zawodniak hit for nine points, Owen Droy scored eight points, Ethan Stewart and Tyler Thompson both scored six points and Donny Becker had three points.

Tilghman is now 2-1 on the year, while Triad goes to 6-2.

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE SPARTAN CLASSIC FINALS

On the final day of the North Greene Spartan classic, Griggsville-Perry won the championship over Hardin Calhoun 54-45, while Greenfield Northwestern won the third place game over Carrollton 42-29, Barry Western won the fifth place game over Pleasant Hill 66-47 and Brooklyn Lovejoy won the seventh place game over the host Spartans 52-48.

In other games played on Saturday, in the Terry Todt Shootout at Litchfield, Edinburg won over Carlinville 61-47, at the BoS Shootout in Springfield, Springfield High defeated Alton 60-52, at the Norm Stewart Classic at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo., Davis Bynum scored 22 points, but East St. Louis lost to North Kansas City 60-55. The result for the games between Staunton and Dugger, Ind., Union in the Hutsonville, Ill., Shootout was not available.

HARDIN CALHOUN/BRUSSELS 44, MONMOUTH-ROSEVILLE 41: In the A-Town Shootout at Abington-Avon High School, Calhoun came staged a fourth quarter rally to take a close win over Monmouth-Roseville.

The Warriors held the lead at 9-7 after the first quarter, but the Titans took a 21-20 lead at halftime, extending the lead to 34-29 after three quarters. Calhoun then rallied in the fourth to outscore M-R 16-7 to take the win.

Audrey Gilman led the Warriors with 21 points and was named the game's MVP, while Sadie Kiel added 12 points, Kate Zipprich had six points, both Bralyn Lammy and Kiera Sievers had two points each and Gracie Klaas had a single point.

Calhoun/Brussels moves to 3-2, while the Titans fall to 4-6.

The result for the game between Jersey at Carrollton was not available.

MVCHA HOCKEY

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

in Thursday's Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association's scoreboard, at the Wilson Park ice rink in Granite City, Belleville and the Warriors ended in a 4-4 tie and Freeburg/Waterloo nipped Alton 2-0, while at he RP Lumber Center in Edwardsville, Triad won over East Alton-Wood River 5-2, while the host Tigers defeated Collinsville 10-3. Over at the Fenton, Mo., Forum, Columbia defeated St. John Vianney Catholic 6-3.

