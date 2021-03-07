SATURDAY, MARCH 6 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 50, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 9: McGivney led all the way through in recording the Prairie State Conference win at home over EAWR.

The Griffins held quarter leads of 16-2, 27-4 and 43-7, then outscored the Oilers in the final period 7-2.

Charlize Luehmann led McGivney with 16 points, with Anna McKee scoring eight points, Mary Harkins hit for five points, Rachel Maller, Emma Martinez and Sami Oller all had four points, Alexis Bond scored three points and both Julia Stobie and Libby Teithorst had two points apiece.

The Griffins are now 8-1, while EAWR is now 3-10.

STAUNTON 59, KINCAID SOUTH FORK 34: Visiting Staunton raced out to a first quarter lead, and led all the way throughout in gaining the win at South Fork.

The Bulldogs led the Ponies all the way throughout, having advantages of 21-13, 37-20 and 42-28, outscoring South Fork in the fourth quarter 17-6.

Analise Best led Staunton with 15 points, while Taryn Russell hit for 13 points, Caidy Tuetken had nine points, Haris Legendre scored eight points, Brooke Kinder and Hailey Odorizzi both scored four points and Emilee Birdsell and Kennedy Legendre each had three points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-10 on the year.

HARDIN CALHOUN 45, LIBERTY 28: In a make-up game from a previously postponed game because of snow, Calhoun led from start to finish in defeating visiting Liberty.

The Warriors led the Eagles all the way through, with quarter scores reading 15-9, 22-12 and 37-23, outscoring Liberty in the fourth 8-2.

Colleen Schumann led Calhoun with 13 points, with Ella Sievers adding 12, Jaelyn Hill had eight points, Maddie Buchanan added six points, Elly Pohlman came up with four points and Mallory Kamp had two points.

The Warriors are now 8-6 on the season.

BOYS BASKETBALL

TAYLORVILLE 56, JERSEY 52: Taylorville jumped out to an early advantage, then held off a fourth quarter Jersey rally to take the win at Havens Gym.

The Tornadoes led after the first quarter 22-14, then extended the edge to 39-27 at halftime, and to 49-38 after the third. The Panthers outscored the visitors 16-9 in the final quarter, but fell just short.

Ian Sullivan led the way for Jersey with 24 points, while Edward Roberts added 12 points, Andrew Kribs had seven points, C.J. Brunaugh scored six, Sam Lamer had two points, and Cole Spencer scored a single point.

The Panthers are now 5-8 on the year.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 47, VALMEYER 31: Gibault got off to an early lead, and kept it throughout in their win over visiting Valmeyer.

The Hawks led at the end of each of the first three quarters, with scores of 11-2, 29-16 and 40-22, with the Pirates outscoring Gibault in the fourth quarter 9-7.

Kameron Hanvey led the Hawks with 17 points, with both Ryan Bollinger and Gavin Kesler each scoring seven, Jude Green adding four points, Daniel Darin and Owen Scherff both scoring three points and Kaden Augustine, Ian Bollinger and Chase Schrader all having two points apiece.

Jacob Rowold was Valmeyer's leading scorer with 13 points, while Jordan McSchooler, Elijah Miller, Vince Oggero and Nathan Touchette all had four points each and Conor Greer scored two points.



Gibault is now 4-8, while the Pirates slip to 6-5.

