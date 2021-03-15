SATURDAY, MARCH 13 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 59, LEBANON 43: McGivney ended its season on the final day on an up note with home win over Lebanon.

The Griffins led all the way, with quarter scores of 16-7, 29-18 and 46-28, with the Greyhounds outscoring McGivney in the final quarter 15-13.

Jack Rodgers had a big night for the Griffins, scoring 31 points, with Darren Luchetti adding eight points, Jacob Huber had six points, Ashton Mersinger scored five points, Andrew Dupy hit for four points, both Dominic Vanderiet and Justin Wenos had two points each and Tanner Fox had a single point.

McGivney ends the season 3-12, while Lebanon finishes 5-10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TRIAD 41, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 27: On the final day of the season at the McGivney gym, visiting Triad jumped to an early lead in going on to the win.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Knights led throughout, with quarter scores of 10-6, 25-14 and 33-25, then outscored the Griffins in the final quarter 8-4.

Alyssa Powell led three Triad players in double figures with 14 points, while Sydney Hartoin had 12 points, Avery Bohnenstiehl scored 10 points, Sami Hartoin had three points and Kendal Chigas scored two points.

The Knights end their season 9-4, while McGivney ends up 10-2.

JERSEY 66, CARROLLTON 32: Jersey finished up on a positive note with a win over Carrollton at Havens Gym.

The Panthers led wire-to-wire, with quarter scores of 20-14, 34-20 and 52-25, outscoring the Hawks 13-7 in the final term.

Chloe White led Jersey with 22 points, with both Sally Hudson and Boston Talley adding 11 points each, Rylee Jones and Grace Myers had six points apiece, Kate Jones had four points, Tessa Crawford and Carly Daniels scored two points each and Cate Breden had a single point.

Kinser and Ava Uhles led Carrollton with six points apiece, while Paige Henson had five points, Callie McAdams and Ella Stumpf had four points each, Hailey Schnelten hit for three points and both Graci Albrecht and Sophie Pohlman scored two points apiece.

The Panthers wind up the season 10-6, while the Hawks finished 6-6.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5390, and they will be included in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: