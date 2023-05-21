SATURDAY, MAY 20 SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS - REGIONAL FINALS

CLASS 1A AT GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN

HARDIN CALHOUN 5, MULBERRY GROVE 1: Calhoun scored three times in the third and once each in the fourth and fifth to defeat Mulberry Grove and move on to their own sectional next week.

Anabel Eilerman had a hit and RBI for the Warriors, while Grace Ballard, Audrey Gilman, Lila Simon and Lacy Pohlman all had hits and Gilman went all the way in the circle, striking out 17.

Calhoun is now 26-10 and advance to their own sectional, going up against Okawville, a 7-6 winner in eight innings over Carlyle Friday in the New Athens regional, Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. The Aces were eliminated with a 17-7 record.

CLASS 1A AT MARISSA-COULTERVILLE

VALMEYER 4, ODIN 2: Valmeyer scored all four of its runs in the first, then held off Odin to take the Marissa-Coulterville regional and advance to the Calhoun sectional.

Avery Proffer had two hits for the Pirates, while Brooke Miller, Mia McSchooler, Markee Voelker, Ava Reeves and Payton Smiley all had hits and Miller fanned nine Eagles batters while in the circle.

Valmeyer is now 17-2 and next plays Carrollton at Calhoun Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A AT CARROLLTON

CARROLLTON 10, NOKOMIS 2: Carrollton broke open a close game with a five-run sixth inning to eliminate Nokomis and take their own regional.

Lauren Flowers had three hits, including a solo homer, and a RBI for the Hawks, while Megan Camden also socked a homer as part of a two hit, five RBI day, Daci Walls had two hits and two RBIs, Ella Stumpf, Vanna Holmes and Sophie Pohlman all had hits and Hannah Uhles also drove in a run. Flowers also struck out 17 pitching a complete game inside the circle.

The Hawks are now 23-8 and play Valmeyer in the sectional Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The Redskins conclude their season 14-15.

CLASS 2A AT GREENVILLE

SALEM 4, STAUNTON 2: A three-run first inning was enough to give Salem the win over Staunton and the Greenville regional win, putting the Wildcats through to the Freeburg sectional.

Ele Feldmann had two hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, while Evin Frank and Taylor Nolan each had two hits, Lilly Bandy hit a solo home run for her only hit and RBI and Samantha Anderson, Lilly Troeckler and Korryn Keehner also had hits. Gianna Bianco struck out three while in the circle and Feldmann fanned two.

Salem is now 24-7 and moves on to a date with the host Midgets, who won the Belleville Althoff Catholic regional 6-0 over Breese Central, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Staunton's season concludes at 19-9.

In the other regional finals that feed into the Freeburg sectional, Columbia won the Roxana regional over Breese Mater Dei Catholic 5-0 and Flora won their own regional, winning over Newton 2-1.

BASEBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS - REGIONAL FINALS

CLASS 1A AT GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 4, HARDIN CALHOUN 2: In the final at Northwestern, the Tigers took a 3-2 lead with two runs in the third, then added on an insurance run in the fifth to take the regional title and eliminate Calhoun.

Will Huxley had two hits for the Warriors, while Jacob LaMarsh hit a solo home run for his only hit and RBI and Patrick Friedel, Max Toppmeyer and Davis Wilson also had hits. Jack Zipprich struck out three, while Friedel fanned two while on the mound.

Northwestern is now 13-20 and moves on to the Greenville University sectional, where they'll face Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran, who won their own sectional over New Athens 5-2, in the second semifinal Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Calhoun's season ends at 13-24.

In the other regional finals that feed into the Greenville University sectional, Pawnee won the Nokomis regional over Raymond Lincolnwood 5-4 in nine innings and Waterloo Gibault Catholic won the Valmeyer regional 11-1 over Marissa-Coulterville.

CLASS 2A AT PIASA SOUTHWESTERN

GILLESPIE 4, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3: Gillespie scored twice in the second and third innings, then held off a Southwestern rally as the Piasa Birds scored once in the fifth and once in the seventh, but the Miners held on to remain undefeated and advance to the Pleasant Plains sectional by taking the Southwestern regional at Schneider Park in Brighton.

Rocky Darr had a hit and RBI for Southwestern, while Hank Bouillon had a hit and Colin LeMarr also drove in a run. Adam Hale pitched a complete game on the mound, striking out seven.

Gillespie is now 31-0 and will meet Maroa-Forsyth, who won the Athens regional 3-0 over Williamsville, on Wednesday at 7 p.m., with the game to be played at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield. The Birds' season ends at 26-11.

CLASS 2A AT SULLIVAN

SHELBYVILLE 4, CARLINVILLE 3: Shelbyville scored three times in the first and once in the third, with Carlinville scoring twice in the first and once in the fifth, but couldn't complete the comeback as the Rams won the Sullivan regional and advance to Pleasant Plains.

Liam Tieman hit a solo home run for his only hit and RBI for the Cavaliers, while Dane Boatman also had a hit and RBI, Henry Kufa had a hit and Zach Reels came up with a RBI. Kufa had a big day on the mound, striking out 11, while Kolton Costello fanned one.

Shelbyville is now 24-6 and plays Quincy Notre Dame Catholic, who took their own regional with a 2-1 win over Pittsfield, in the first semifinal Wednesday at 5 p.m. Carlinville ends their season at 21-3.

In the only regular season game played on Saturday, Edwardsville won their Senior Day game over Springfield 11-1.

