SATURDAY SPORTS ROUNDUP:

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 7, TRIAD 2: Edwardsville scored three times in the first, then added four more in the sixth as the Tigers won their Senior Day game over Triad at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

Ryleigh Owens had two hits and a RBI for Edwardsville, while Avery Hamilton drove in a pair of runs, and Lexi Gorniak also had a RBI. Sam Sanders had the other hit on the day.

Owens struck out five in the circle for the Tigers, while Brooke Tolle fanned two.

Edwardsville is now 16-5, while the Knights go to 15-8.

BELLEVILLE WEST 6, COLLINSVILLE 2: In the first game of a cluster at West's park, the Maroons scored twice each in the first two innings, then plated single runs in the fifth and sixth in going on to a Southwestern Conference win over Collinsville.

Brianna Wellen had two hits and a RBI for the Kahoks, while Amber Gassmann also had two hits and Brylee Anderton also drove home a run.

Kandra Butcher went all the way in the circle for Collinsville, striking out six.

The Maroons are now 9-10 after the cluster.

COLLINSVILLE 6, CHATHAM GLENWOOD 1: The Kahoks bounced back nicely in the second game, scoring single runs in the first, third, fourth, and seventh while pushing across two in the sixth to defeat the Titans.

Anderton had two hits and a RBI to lead Collinsville, while Riley Doyle had a hit and two RBIs and Gassmann had the only other hit.

The Kahoks are now 11-10 for the year.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 14, ROXANA 2: Southwestern scored eight runs in the first inning in going on to their home win over Roxana.

Bri Roloff had three hits, including a home run, and five RBIs for the Piasa Birds, while Josie Bouillon also had three hits while driving in a run, Sydney Baumgartner had three hits, Hannah Nixon had two hits and a RBI, and Megan Bailey, Maddy Seymour, and Ashlynn Huber all drove in a pair of runs each.

Cheree Ross and Brielle Griffin both had a hit and RBI for the Shells, while Lexi Ryan and Peyton Hartman also had hits on the day.

Nixon went all the way in the circle for Southwestern, striking out two, while both Calista Stahlhut and Ryan fanned one batter apiece.

The Birds improve to 14-5, while the Shells are now 6-7.

ALTON 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Alton scored once in the first, then twice in both the third and sixth in going on to the home win over CM.

Shelby Kulp had two hits and three RBIs for the Redbirds, while both Lynna Fisher and Emma Kiger had two hits each, and Olivia Ducey had a hit and a RBI.

Alyson Haegele went all the way in the circle once again for Alton, allowing two hits while striking out six.

The Eagles are now 5-18 on the season.

JERSEY 1, ALTON 0: Jersey scored the game's only run in the third in going on to win at Alton in the Redbirds' second game of the day. Grace Myers had a home run for the Panthers' only run, while Ashlyn Brown and Leah Link had Jersey's only other hits.

Ducey and Audrey Evola had two hits each for Alton, while Alissa Sauls had the only other hit.

Brown and Shelby Koenig both struck out three in the circle for Jersey, while Kiger fanned three in going all the way for the Redbirds.

The Panthers are now 14-7, while Alton goes to 10-9.

In another game played Saturday, Freeburg defeated Granite City 14-0 at George Sykes Field in Wilson Park in Granite.

BASEBALL

CARLINVILLE 7, LITCHFIELD 2: Carlinville scored twice in the first and three times in the second en route to a South Central Conference home win over Litchfield.

Article continues after sponsor message

Henry Kuta had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for the Cavaliers, while Lonny Rosentreter had two hits and drove in a pair of runs and both Carson Wiser and Kyle Bloome had a hit and RBI each.

Bloome also struck out two Purple Panther batters while on the mound for Carlinville.

The Cavvies are now 6-4 on the year.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 7, VALMEYER 1: A five run second inning was the difference as Gibault won at Valmeyer's park.

Henry Weber had a hit and drove in the Pirates' only run on the day, while Jacob Brown, Jordan McSchooler and Evan Rowe-Brown also had hits in the game.

Jacob Kempfer struck out two batters on the mound for Valmeyer.

The Hawks are now 9-10, while the Pirates fall to 8-8.

TRIAD 4, NASHVILLE 1: In a game played at Edwardsville's Tom Pile Field, Triad scored once in the first, twice in the fourth and once more in the fifth to take the win over Nashville.

John Rea had a hit and a RBI for the Knights, while Brady Twyman, T.J. Wilson and Gabe Giacaletto also had hits and Connor Bain also had a RBI.

Caleb Durbin struck out six on the mound for Triad, while Tobey Suter fanned two.

The Knights are now 18-7, while the Hornets go to 17-7.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 8, GREENVILLE 2: In the opening game of a cluster at Greenville, Southwestern scored three in the third, one in the fifth and four more in the seventh in defeating the Comets in a SCC matchup.

Brady Salzman had three hits and a RBI for the Piasa Birds, while Noah Kelly and Clayton Peuterbaugh both had two hits and two RBIs, Gavin Day drove in a pair of runs and Quinten Strohbeck also had a RBI.

Salzman also struck out five batsmen on the mound for Southwestern.

BREESE CENTRAL 12, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1: In the Birds' second game, Central scored four in the first, three in the second and five in the fourth to take the win.

Hank Bouillon had a hit and drove in Southwestern's only run in the fifth, while John Watts had the only other hit in the game.

Peuterbaugh had one strikeout on the mound.

The Cougars are now 14-8, while the Birds went to 6-15 with the split.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 7, COLLINSVILLE 1: McGivney jumped to a 6-0 lead after two innings in going on to a win over Collinsville at Griffins Field.

Daniel Gierer had two hits and drove home a pair of runs for the Griffins, while Matthew Gierer also had two hits, Gabe Smith and Drew Sowerwine had a pair of RBIs each and Jackson Rodgers also drove in a run.

Daniel Gierer struck out five while on the mound, with Matthew Gierer also fanning two.

McGivney is now 19-6, while the Kahoks fall to 7-18.

FREEBURG 10-5, GRANITE CITY 0-4: Freeburg scored eight times in the fifth to win the opener, then scored three in the third in the nightcap, and had to hold off a Granite City seventh inning rally to sweep a doubleheader at home over the Warriors.

Mason McMurray, Brennan Cochran and Kile Ridenour had the hits in the first game for Granite, while McMurray had two hits and drove home a pair of runs in the second game and Mason Roehr had a hit and RBI in the nightcap.

Alex Wright had the only strikeout on the mound for the Warriors in the opener, while Aiden Tongay fanned five in the second game.

The Midgets are now 23-3, while the Warriors go to 11-14.

GIRLS SOCCER

COLLINSVILLE 4, BELLEVILLE WEST 1: Georgia Cox, Sarah Henze, Evy Hood and Morgan Rader all had goals as Collinsville's three second half strikes gave them the three points over West at Kahok Stadium.

Jordan Gary, Henze and Megan Jeremias all had assists for the Kahoks, while Sydney Sommer had five saves in the nets for Collinsville.

The Kahoks are now 9-6-0, while the Maroons slip to 6-9-0.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: