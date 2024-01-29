GIRLS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 59, CIVIC MEMORIAL 28

Edwardsville dominated CM, dealing the Eagles its worst loss since 2018 in taking a big win at the CM gym.

The Tigers led after the first quarter 14-7, then led at halftime 33-18, and 50-24 after three quarters, outscoring CM in the fourth quarter 9-4.

Sophie Shapiro led Edwardsville with 18 points, while Mia Semith added 14 points, Lainey McFarlin had eight points, and both Ellie Neath and Blakely Hockett had six points each.

Isabelle Edwards led the Eagles with 11 points.

The Tigers are now 12-12, while CM goes to 22-6.

In another regular season game played on Saturday, Piasa Southwestern got past Maryville Christian 39-36,

ROXANA 33, CARLINVILLE 31

Roxana pulled out a very close win in a game played at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym.

The Shells led after the first quarter 13-8, with the Cavaliers cutting the lead at halftime to 18-17, then took the lead at 26-22 after three quarters. Roxana outscored Carlinville in the fourth quarter 11-5 to take the win.

Daisy Daugherty led the Shells with 16 points, while Kinsley Mouser hit for seven points, Kylee Slayden scored four points, Aubrey Wiegand had three points, Ava Strohmeier had two points, and Laynie Gehrs had a single point.

Isabella Tiburzi led the Cavies with 12 points, both Ruthie and Kaitlyn Reels had six points each, Madeline Murphy and Jordyn Loveless scored three points apiece, and Hannah Gibson had one point.

Roxana improves to 10-14, while Carlinville goes to 20-7.

On the final day of the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational Tournament, Greenfield Northwestern won over Raymond Lincolnwood 26-24, Jersey won over Winchester West Central 68-48, Father McGivney Catholic won the third place game over 48-39, and in the final, Clare Hagen hit a three at the buzzer to give Hardin Calhoun-Brussels a stunning 46-45 win over the host Hawks to win the championship.

BOYS WRESTLING

EDWARDSVILLE 42, BELLEVILLE EAST 27

Edwardsville's boys wrestling team clinched its 13th consecutive Southwestern Conference championship, along with winning its 60th straight league dual meet, with a win over Belleville East at Warren "Babe" Stahlhut Arena at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center.

Levi Wilkinson won his 126-pound bout by fall at 44 seconds, while Ian Trauernicht won by fall at 132 pounds in 31 seconds, recording the quick pin of the night, Blake Mink scored a pin at 4:53 in the 150-pound match, then Roman Janek won by fall at 215 pounds at 1:18.

In other Tiger wins on the night, Tyler Perry won at 120 pounds on technical superiority 16-0, while Logan Hiller pulled out a 4-3 win at 138 pounds, Brendan Landau won the 165-pound match 4-0, with Max Miller taking the 175-pound bout 5-0. Bryson Nuttall gave the Tigers their final win of the night with a 13-0 win at 113 pounds.

The Tigers end its regular season 14-4 in dual meets, 8-0 in the SWC, and competes in the IHSA Class 3A regional at Quincy this coming weekend.

BOYS BASKETBALL

COLLINSVILLE 60, MCCLUER 20

In a make-up game from last week's Belleville East Winter Classic tournament, presented by SSM Health, Collinsville had little trouble in seeing off McCluer High of Ferguson, Mo, from north St. Louis County, at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

The Kahoks led from start to finish, with quarter scores of 13-4, 31-6, and 49-17 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Comets in the fourth quarter 11-3.

Nick Horras again led Collinsville, scoring 16 points, while Jamorie Wysinger had 15 points, Zach Chambers came up with eight points, Tyree Brister scored six points, both A.J. Mayne and Solomon Talbott hit for four points each, Stanley Carnahan, Chase Reynolds, and Evan Wilkinson all scored two points apiece, and DeAndre Brown had a single point.

The Kahoks are now 23-3, while McCluer goes to 3-15.

EAST ST. LOUIS 71, CBC 70 (OT)

East St. Louis played on the road on Saturday afternoon, and came away with a big win over CBC at the Cadets' gym.

CBC took a 23-16 lead after the first quarter, but the Flyers cut the lead to 27-26 at halftime, then took the lead after three quarters at 56-45. The Cadets came back to tie the game at 64-64 at the end of regulation, with East Side outscoring CBC in the overtime 7-6 to take the win.

Davis Bynum scored 20 points to lead the Flyers, while Taylor Powell came up with 18 points, Robert McCline had 16 points, Arlandis Brown scored nine points, and Derrion Enlow hit for eight points.

East Side is now 17-6, while the Cadets slip to 10-8.

TRIAD 60, WALTONVILLE 45

At the Pinckneyville Shootout at Duster Thomas Gym, Triad took a win over Waltonville.

Drew Winslow led the Knights with 15 points, while both Issac Ackerman and Ethan Stewart scored 10 points each, Brody Hasquin had eight points, Landon Zawodniak hit for seven points, Donny Becker had four points, and both Owen Droy and Tyler Thompson scored three points apiece.

Triad is now 16-8, while the Spartans go to 16-5.

FREEBURG 65, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 53

Freeburg led from wire-to-wire in taking a road win over McGivney at the Griffins' gym.

The Midgets held quarter leads of 20-14, 35-25, and 54-36, with McGivney outscoring Freeburg in the final quarter 17-11, with the Midgets taking the win.

Both David Carroll and Nolan Keller led the Griffins with 13 points each, while Chase Jansen scored 12 points, Issac Wendler hit for six points, Noah Gardner had four points, Justin Schreage scored three points, and Spencer Sundberg had two points.

Freeburg is now 15-10, while McGivney drops to 8-16.

HARDIN CALHOUN-BRUSSELS 62, CARROLLTON 53

In the third-place game at the Concord Triopia Tournament, Connor Longnecker's 24 points enabled him to break the 1,000-points milestone in Calhoun's win over Carrollton.

The Warriors led after the first quarter 19-9, also leading at halftime 35-24, and after the third quarter 45-40, outscoring the Hawks in the fourth 17-15.

To go along with Longnecker's 24 points, Jack Webster came up with 12 points for Calhoun, while Jack Zipprich hit for 11 points, Chase Caselton had five points, Drew Wallendorf had four points, Jake Snyders had three points, Jack Graner scored two points, and Lane EIlerman had a single point.

Carrolton was led by Charlie Stumpf, with 14 points, Konnor Campbell added 11 points, Caleb Howard had nine points, Carter Randolph had seven points, Braylon Rhodes scored six points, Lucas Howard had four points, and Landon Grafford had two points.

The Warriors are now 16-8, while the Hawks go to 5-11.

In another game played on Saturday, at the St. Louis Vashon Shootout, John Burroughs School defeated Granite City 80-61.

