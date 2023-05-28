SATURDAY, MAY 27 SPORTS ROUNDUP

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL FINAL AT HARDIN CALHOUN

CARROLLTON 2, HARDIN CALHOUN 1: Calhoun took the early lead with a run in the first, but Carrollton scored twice in the sixth to take the win and sectional championship, going on to the Athens super-sectional Monday morning.

Lauren Flowers had two hits for the Hawks, while Daci Walls had a hit and the two RBIs that Carrollton needed and both Hannah Uhles and Vanna Holmes had the other hits.

Lila Simon had two hits, including a solo homer for the Warriors' only RBI, while Delani Klaas and Grace Ballard had the only other hits.

Both pitchers threw complete games inside the circle, with Flowers striking out nine for Carrollton and Audrey Gilman fanning 10 for Calhoun.

The Hawks are now 25-8 and advance to the Athens super-sectional against Glasford Illini Bluffs, who won the Havana sectional over the host Ducks 7-3, in the super-sectional game at Athens in an 11 a.m. start. The Warriors finish their season at 27-10.

In the Class 4A regional finals, Edwardsville defeated Belleville West in the West final 11-5 and will meet Belleville East in the Normal Community sectional, with the semifinal game set for Belleville West at 4:30 p.m. The Tigers are now 29-5, while the Maroons end their season 15-17.

BASEBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL FINAL AT GREENVILLE UNIVERSITY

In the Class 1A sectional final at Greenville University, Waterloo Gibault Catholic defeated Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 5-4 to advance to Monday's super-sectional game at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield against Jacksonville Routt Catholic, who took a 10-0 win over Bluffs in the Mt. Sterling Brown County final. The first pitch is set for 3 p.m.

The Hawks are now 21-14, while the Silver Stallions were eliminated with a record of 23-5.

CLASS 3A REGIONAL FINAL AT JERSEY

In the regional final at the Jerseyville Sports Complex, Triad edged Highland 1-0 to advance to the Centralia sectional and will meet Effingham, who won the Olney Richland County regional over Marion 8-1, Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Sprehe Field.

The Knights are now 26-11, while the Bulldogs were eliminated at 21-16.

CLASS 4A REGIONAL FINALS

In the local Class 4A regional finals on Saturday, Edwardsville won over Collinsville 5-4 to win their own regional at Tom Pile Field, while O'Fallon won the Belleville East regional over Belleville West 2-1 in eight innings. The Tigers are now 28-9 and meet the Panthers, currently 25-7, in the Illinois Wesleyan University sectional in Bloomington, playing their semifinal game at Alton's Redbirds Field Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Kahoks end their season at 16-15, while the Maroons were eliminated at 15-17.

SOFTBALL

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA CLASS 1A STATE FINALS

In the third place match of the Class 1A girls soccer finals at North Central College in Naperville, Pleasant Plains defeated Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic 1-0, while Normal University won the state championship match over Rock Island Alleman Catholic 1-0 after extra time on Charlise Carr's strike in the 87th minute. Normal U.'s season ends at 17-8-2, while Alleman final record is 15-4-1. The Cardinals end their season at 27-3-1, while the Knights wind up 14-5-0.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

In the semifinals of the New Lenox-Lincoln Way West sectional, O'Fallon won over Belleville East at the Belleville West Gym 25-14, 27-25, while the host Warriors defeated Lockport Township 17-25, 26-24, 25-21. The Panthers are now 29-6 and meet the Warriors Monday evening at 6 p.m. at Lincoln-Way West. The Lancers' season ends at 31-4-2.

