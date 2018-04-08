



GIRLS SOCCER

ALTON 2, OAKVILLE 0: Two first-half goals were all that Alton needed as the Redbirds took a 2-0 win over Oakville Saturday afternoon in south St. Louis County; the Redbirds improved to 5-3-1 on the year, while the Tigers fell to 4-2-1.

Bri Hatfield and Katie Kircher had the goals for Alton on the day; Addison Miller did not have to turn back an Oakville shot as she recorded the clean sheet. Alton next meets up with Belleville East on the road at 4:30 p.m. Monday before hosting Collinsville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

NORMAL COMMUNITY 3, EDWARDSVILLE 0: Three quick first-half goals from Normal Community gave the Iron a 3-0 win over Edwardsville at Tiger Stadium Saturday afternoon, sending the Tigers to 5-3-2 on the year; NCHS improved to 7-0-0.

Caelynn Steffens, Ryann Anderson and Shannon Tomlinson all goaled for Normal; Emma Spader had the clean sheet for the Iron. Edwardsville hosts Triad at 6:45 p.m. Monday at Tiger Stadium before traveling to Belleville Althoff for a 6:45 p.m. Tuesday match.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2, ANNA-JONESBORO 0: Macy Hoppes had both goals for McGivney Catholic as the Griffins blanked Anna-Jonesboro 2-0 in Glen Carbon Saturday; the Griffins improved to 3-6-0 on the year.

Abbey Bloodworth and Megan Smith had assists on Hoppes' goals; Natalie Raymer and Bloodworth shared the clean sheet. McGivney will take on Highland in their opening match of the Breese Mater Dei Tournament at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday before clashing with Trenton Wesclin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday; the tournament concludes April 14 with the Griffs taking the host Knights.

GRANITE CITY 7, POPLAR BLUFF (MO.) 0; INCARNATE WORD 1, GRANITE CITY 0: Granite City split a pair of matches Saturday at St. Joseph's Academy in St. Louis County, the Warriors blanking Poplar Bluff, Mo., 7-0, but falling to Incarnate Word 1-0 later in the day; GCHS stands at 5-1-1 on the year.

Against the Mules, Mackenzie Hawkins had a hat trick, while Ashley Portell had a brace (two goals) and Emma Dutko and Callie Kirksey each goaled; Viktoria Johnson and Rebecca Loftus shared the clean sheet. Against IWA, Emily Gorark had the only goal of the match to take them to 10-1-1 on the season; Grace Paez had the clean sheet.

The Warriors travel to Belleville West for a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday match before hosting Columbia at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Gene Baker Field.

JERSEY 2, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Sally Hudson had both goals as Jersey won its first match of the season, defeating East Alton-Wood River 2-1 at Wood River Soccer Park Saturday morning; the Panthers improved to 1-6-1, while the Oilers fell to 2-5-0.

Katelyn Krueger took the win in goal for the Panthers, who next meet Mascoutah on the road at 4:15 p.m. Monday; the Oilers take on Carlinville at 5 p.m. Monday at Wood River Soccer Park.

ROXANA 4, BREESE MATER DEI 0: Emma Lucas had a brace (two goals) to lead Roxana to a 4-0 win over Breese Mater Dei Saturday at Wood River Soccer Park; the Shells improved to 2-2-2 on the season, while the Knights fell to 5-5-1.

Macie Lucas and Brynn Huddleston also had goals for Roxana; Braeden Lackey had the clean sheet for RHS, who meets Greenville at home at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

GILLESPIE 3, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 2 (EXTRA TIME): An Emilee Campbell goal in the second half of extra time gave Gillespie a 3-2 win over Metro East Lutheran in Edwardsville Friday afternoon. The Knights went to 0-6-0 on the year; the Miners improved to 2-3-1.

“We have used a lot of lineups early on and we hit on combinations that clicked in the second half,” first-year MEL coach Tim Muether said. “That was very encouraging. The girls played at a faster pace in the second half, especially Rebecca Lange (a junior midfielder for the Knights).

“The girls were super-excited when we scored that second goal.”

Knight goals came from Skye Mayberry-Lopilato and Reagan Guerra; Campbell had two of the Miner goals as did Paige Niemeyer. Mayberry-Lopilato and Emma Daniel split time in goal for the Knights. Next up for MEL is a 5 p.m. Monday match at Litchfield.

SOFTBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 10, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0 (5 INNINGS): Sophie Baalman held East Alton-Wood River to three hits as Hardin-Calhoun blanked the Oilers 10-0 in five innings in Hardin Saturday afternoon; EAWR fell to 4-7 on the year while Calhoun improved to 4-2.

The Warriors scored three runs each in the third, fourth and fifth to go with a first-inning solo run for the short-game win. Morgan Moxey, Dekota Weldon and Erin Russell each had hits for the Oilers, while Junie Zirkelbach went 1-for-2 with two runs scored, Sophie Lorton 1-for-3 with an RBI and run scored, Jessica Oswald 1-for-2 with a RBI and run scored and Lucy Kalial 1-for-2 on the day.

Sophie Baalman fanned five in getting the win; Moxey dismissed seven by strikeout and conceded four earned runs on four hits in taking the loss. The Oilers, currently mired in a six-game losing streak, head to Collinsville for a 4:30 p.m. Monday contest while the Warriors head to Pleasant Hill for a 4:30 p.m. Monday game.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 8, JERSEY 2: Metro East Lutheran put up seven runs in the bottom of the second and never looked back as the Knights downed Jersey 8-2 Saturday afternoon at Sigmund Bohnet Field in Edwardsville; MEL improved to 2-2 on the year, while the Panthers fell to 2-7.

Peyton Ashaur was 2-for-4 with a double and run scored for the Knights, with Arrington Farmer 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Sidney Vetter 1-for-1 with a double and two RBIs, Cylee Coyne 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored, Morgan Ashaur 1-for-3 with an RBI and run scored, Chloe Langendorf 1-for-2 with an RBI and run scored and Kastilla Main 1-for-3 with an RBI and run scored.

Grace Sharich was 1-for-3 with a double for Jersey, Melissa Weishaupt 2-for-3, Lauren Brown 1-for-2 with a run scored, Ryeligh Jones 1-for-3 with an RBI and Claire Beemer a run scored. Isbell went the distance and fanned nine in getting the win, while Erica Storey took the loss for JCHS. MEL hosts Marissa at 4:30 p.m. Monday before going to Mount Olive at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday while Jersey hosts Highland at 4:30 p.m. Monday before heading to Triad for a 4:15 p.m. Wednesday game.

BASEBALL

RED BUD 12, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 5: Eight runs in the bottom of the sixth gave Red Bud a 12-5 Saturday afternoon win over East Alton-Wood River in Red Bud; the Oilers fell to 3-3 on the year, while the Musketeers improved to 5-5.

Lucas Westbrook was 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored for the Oilers, with Tyler Hambe 1-for-2 with two RBIs, Jared Liley 1-for-3 with a run scored, Ashton Murray 1-for-4 and Zaid Wilson 1-for-4; Tyler Carter and Hunter Hall each had runs scored. Matt Shea struck out five in taking the loss.

EAWR next hosts Brussels at 4:30 p.m. Monday and Carlinville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, both at Norris Dorsey Field, before traveling to Madison for a 4:15 p.m. Wednesday game.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

MEL GOES 1-3-1 IN TOURNEY: Metro East Lutheran's boys volleyballers dropped the final of the Maroon Division of the Rockwoodnnn Summit Tournament Saturday in south St. Louis County, going 1-3-1 on the day to take their record this season to 5-7-1.

The Knights fell to Affton 25-10, 25-17, dropped a 25-16, 25-14 match to O'Fallon and drew with 25-27, 25-23 with Fort Zumwalt East in group play before defeating Fort Zumwalt North 25-15, 19-25, 25-20 in the division semifinal before falling to Fort Zumwalt East 25-19, 27-25 in the division final.



