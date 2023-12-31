BOYS BASKETBALL

Redbirds Split Centralia Holiday Tournament - Fall To Chatham Glenwood In Fifth-Place Game

80th CENTRALIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

At the Centralia Holiday Tournament at Arthur L. Trout Gym, Alton won in the fifth place semifinals over Champaign Central 51-47, but later in the day, lost the fifth-place game to Chatham Glenwood 40-33, The Redbirds are now 8-6 for the year.

In the consolation final, the Memphis Home Education Association, a home school team from Memphis, defeated Belleville West 59-51, while the host Orphans won the final over Chicago Marist Catholic 50-40.

10TH EFFINGHAM-TEUTOPOLIS CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

In Saturday’s fifth-place game at the Effingham-Teutopolis Christmas Classic, Highland won over Effingham St. Anthony Catholic 56-53. Highland is now 9-7, while St. Anthony goes to 11-3.

In the consolation final, Newton won over Mattoon 53-40, the seventh-place game was won by the co-host Wooden Shoes, who defeated Oak Lawn 56-46, and Dixon defeated St. Louis Lutheran North in the third-place game 69-63.

62nd BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

In the ninth-place game of the Breese Mater Dei Catholic Christmas Tournament, McCluer High of Ferguson, Mo. Defeated Metro-East Lutheran 58-32. The Comets are now 3-9, while the Knights fall to 1-8.

In other games on the final day of the tournament, Orchard Farm, Mo., won over Chicago Bowen for seventh place 79-55, Mascoutah defeated the host Knights for fifth place 51-48, and Trenton Wesclin won the third place game over Nashville 64-38.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN WINTERFEST

Griffins Win Holiday Tournament In OT For Second Year Straight

Father McGivney Catholic captured the championship of the Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran Winterfest 39-34 over Greenville in overtime.

In the third place game, Staunton bounced back nicely from their first loss in the semifinal to defeat Pinckneyville 55-32, Trenton Wesclin won the fifth place game over Louisville North Clay 47-31 and Chester won the consolation final over Sandoval 69-49.

MORTON COLLEGE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Alton Lady Redbirds Soar High Again - Capture Morton College Tournament With Four Wins

Alton's girls defeated Batavia 57-39 to win the Morton College Tournament Saturday evening.

MVCHA HOCKEY

In recent Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association results, starting on last Tuesday, Dec. 26, at the McKendree Rec-Plex in O’Fallon, Edwardsville defeated Columbia 7-0, while Granite City and O’Fallon ended in a 3-3 stalemate. At the East Alton Ice Arena, Alton won over Bethalto 8-1 and East Alton-Wood River defeated Highland 6-1.

On Thursday, Dec. 28, at the RP Lumber Center in Edwardsville, Edwardsville won big over St. John Vianney Catholic 10-0, while Freeburg/Waterloo defeated Triad 9-4. At the Wilson Park ice rink in Granite City, Belleville won over O’Fallon 3-2, while the host Warriors turned back Collinsville 8-3,

In the only game scheduled for Friday, Dec. 29, at the McKendree Rec-Plex, Columbia took a 6-2 decision over Collinsville.

