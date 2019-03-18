SATURDAY, MARCH 16 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

ALTON 2, COAL CITY 0: Riley Phillips was one-for-three win an RBI and Jalen Wilson was one-for-two with the other RBI as Alton got by Coal City.

Phillips and Robby Taul combined for a no-hitter, with Phillips striking out eight Coaler batters in the win.

The Redbirds improve to 1-2 on the year.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, GALESBURG 3: Zach Vaughn was one-for-four with an RBI and Nick Walker also had an RBI as CM defeated Galesburg in the PBR Kickoff Classic.

Chandler Powell scattered three hits and struck out four in getting the win for the Eagles.

CM is now 1-1, while the Silver Streaks are 0-1.

FREEBURG 5, GRANITE CITY 2: Jake Issacs went two-for-four with an RBI, while Brady Schmitz and Tommy Speranzi also had RBIs as Freeburg defeated Granite City at Babe Champion Field.

Jonas Barnes was three-for-four with a RBI and Cameron Hibbets was two-for-two with two RBIs for the Warriors.

Brant Bowen got the win for the Midgets, scattering four hits and striking out three. Freddy Edwards and Spencer Barrett each fanned four for Granite.

The Warriors are now 1-2, while Freeburg is 1-1.

TRIAD 5, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Drew Parres went three-for-four while Hunter Boyd was two-for-four with two RBIs in Triad’s win over Marquette.

Matt Lehr, Kaleb Ware and Garrett Weiner had the three hits for the Explorers.

Drew Straub struck out four for the Knights, who are now 2-1, while Marquette falls to 1-3.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 9, DUPO 4: Nate Dammerich went three-for-five with three RBIs and Evan Yasitis was three-for-four with three RBIs in McGivney’s win over Dupo.

Dammerich, Matthew Gierer and Drew Sowerwine all struck out two Tiger batters each.

The Griffins and Dupo are both 1-1 on the season.

COLUMBIA 15, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 6: Columbia scored five times in both the fourth and seventh innings to defeat Southwestern on the road.



Issac Marshall was one-for-four with two RBIs, while Brady Salzman was one-for-two with two RBIs. Chase Stahl also had two hits for the Piasa Birds.

Brian Begesch had four strikeouts for Southwestern.

The Eagles are now 2-1; the Birds fall to 0-3.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 10, JERSEY 0 (FIVE INNINGS, 10-RUN RULE): Tate Schilling and Josh Papinberg were each two-for-three with an RBI, while Mark Branz and Ian Metcalf each had two RBIs in Gibault’s win over Jersey.

Tucker Shalley, Zeke Waltz and Quinn Snider had the three hits for the Panthers on the day.

Shalley fanned six for Jersey, while Branz had five strikeouts for the Hawks.

Gibault is now 2-0, while Jersey is 0-2.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 5-4, HARDIN CALHOUN 2-6: A.J. Hillen had a combined four hits with a double, home run and four RBIs, while Luke Wickenhauser had three hits as Metro-East and Calhoun split a doubleheader.

Erik Broekmeier had three hits on the day, while Nolan Gutjahr had four hits.

Gutjahr won the first game, while Hillen took the nightcap.

The Warriors are 1-2 on the young season.

TRENTON WESCLIN 15-23, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0-0 (BOTH GAMES, FOUR AND A HALF INNINGS, 10-RUN RULE): Wesclin scored six runs in the third inning of the first game, then had a 10-run first in the second game in their sweep of EAWR.

Joe Abt was two-for-three with three RBIs in the first game, while Brandon Durgin and Austin Atkins had two RBIs each in the opener, while Parker Durgin and Brandt Goings had three RBIs in the nightcap.

Alex Eising had 11 strikeouts in the first game, and Durgin 10 in the second game.

Gage Booten had two hits on the day for the Oilers.

EAWR is now 1-3, while the Warriors start their season 2-0.

COLUMBIA 11, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1 (SECOND GAME): Issac Marshall, Brady Salzman, Kyler Seyfried and Chase Stahl all had hits in the second game of a doubleheader as Columbia scored four in the fifth and three in the seventh to gain a doubleheader sweep of the Birds.

Seyfried had three strikeouts for Southwestern.

The Piasa Birds are now 0-3 on the year, while the Eagles go to 2-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

GRANITE CITY 4, NAPERVILLE CENTRAL 0: Emma Dutko’s brace (two goals), along with strikes from Kasey Niedhardt and Ashley Portell, helped give Granite City a win over Naperville Central at Belleville West.

Olivia Brinker and Rebecca Loftus combined for three saves in recording the clean sheet.

The Warriors are now 2-0-0.

TRIAD 4, BELLEVILLE WEST 2: Sydney Beach, Jordyn Besserman, Gina Catanzaro and Chelsea Riden all found the back of the net for Triad in their win over West on the road.

Abbey Counts and Payton Radcliffe had a combined one save in sharing the win.

Triad goes to 3-1-0, while the Maroons are 1-3-1.

FREEBURG 4, ROXANA 2: Peyton Ganz had a hat trick and Kylee Wolf added another goal as the Midgets defeated Roxana.

Macie Lucas and Olivia Mouser had the strikes for the Shells, who got 12 saves from Bella Scheibe in goal. Molly Twenhoefel had eight stops for Freeburg.

The Midgets are now 2-2-0. while Roxana is now 1-3-0.

TRENTON WESCLIN 2, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Tori Calvert and Galena Stewart had the goals for Wesclin in the win over CM in the Metro Cup on Saturday.

Kylie Petroski had four saves for the Warriors, while Emily Williams stopped six for the Eagles.

Wesclin is now 4-0-0, while CM drops to 3-1-0.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 3, HARRISBURG 1: Lauren Meyer scored twice while Macy Hoppes also found the back of the net in McGivney’s win over Harrisburg.

Katelyn Walker made four saves in goal for the Griffins.

McGivney is now 2-2.

JERSEY 4, MT. VERNON 0: Maci Bohannon’s brace (two goals) and strikes from Gracie Pohlman and Natalie Weiner helped Jersey in their win over Mt. Vernon.



Katelyn Krueger had four saves in recording the clean sheet for the Panthers.

Jersey is now 3-1, while the Rams are now 0-4.

WATERLOO 1, EDWARDSVILLE 0: Payton Richter had the only goal of the match as Waterloo got by Edwardsville.



Ella Bockhorn and Josie Giffhorn combined for five saves in getting the Bulldogs’ clean sheet, while Rachel Hensley had five saves for the Tigers.

Waterloo goes to 2-1-1, while the Tigers are now 1-3.

SOFTBALL

CARROLLTON 3, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2: Macie Flanigan went two-for-two while Caitlin LeMond and Adriana Ulrich were both one-for-two with a RBI each in EAWR’s loss to Carrollton

Flanigan struck out nine in the lost to the Hawks.

The Oilers are now 1-1, while Carrollton is 2-0.

TRIAD 3, FREEBURG 2: Lizzy Ludwig and Chloe Schanuel were both one-for-three with an RBI in Triad’s win over Freeburg.

Ludwig went all the way in giving up eight hits while striking out four.

The Knights are now 3-1, while the Midgets are 1-1.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

ST. LOUIS 5, PITTSBURGH 1: Vince Dunn scored twice, Pat Maroon had a goal and assist and Jordan Binnington made 40 saves as the St. Louis Blues won on the road over the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 at PPG Paints Arena.

Oskar Sundqvist and Jay Bouwmeester also scored for the Blues, while Dominik Simon had the only goal for Pittsburgh.

Matt Murray had nine saves for the Penguins, while Casey DeSmith had 12 saves in relief.

St. Louis, now 37-27-7 on the season, play at Buffalo on Sunday in a 4 p.m. face-off.

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE USL CHAMPIONSHIP

NASHVILLE SC 0, SAINT LOUIS FC 1: Casey Calvert’s strike in the 84th minute was the only goal of the game as Saint Louis FC won on the road at Nashville SC Saturday night at First Tennessee Park.

Calvert got the goal on header off a corner kick, and STLFC used a tight, smothering defense to get the win to go to 2-0-0 on the new season.

STLFC hosts Tampa Bay Rowdies FC next Saturday afternoon in Fenton, Mo., with a 1 p.m. kickoff.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Alton 2, Coal City 0

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 14, Roxana 4

Father McGivney Catholic 9, Dupo 4

Civic Memorial 5, Galesburg 3

Trenton Wesclin 15, East Alton-Wood River 0

Freeburg 5, Granite City 2

Triad 5, Marquette Catholic 0

Metro-East Lutheran 5, Hardin Calhoun 2

Breese Central 13, Collinsville 3

Columbia 15, Piasa Southwestern 6

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 10, Jersey 0

Trenton Wesclin 23, East Alton-Wood River 0

Hardin Calhoun 6, Metro-East Lutheran 4

Collinsville 14, Breese Central 4

Columbia 11, Piasa Southwestern 1

Roxana 9, Jersey 8

Naperville Neuqua Valley 8, Edwardsville 1

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA STATE FINALS AT CARVER ARENA, PEORIA

CLASS 3A

THIRD PLACE GAME

Chicago DePaul College Prep 64, Peoria Manuel 44

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

East St. Louis 68, Chicago Bogan 63 (OT)

CLASS 4A

THIRD PLACE GAME

Chicago Curie 64. Rockford East 55

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Belleville West 71, Evanston 59

GIRLS SOCCER

Granite City 4, Naperville Central 0

Triad 4, Belleville West 2

Freeburg 4, Roxana 2

Trenton Wesclin 2, Civic Memorial 0

Father McGivney Catholic 3, Harrisburg 1

Jersey 4, Mt. Vernon 0

Alton 2, Belleville East 0

Waterloo 1, Edwardsville 0

SOFTBALL

Carrollton 3, East Alton-Wood River 2

Triad 3, Freeburg 2

Normal Community 5, Collinsville 2

Piasa Southwestern 12, Columbia 7

Normal Community 7, Collinsville 6

Freeburg 12, Triad 10

Columbia 8, Piasa Southwestern 2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues 5, Pittsburgh 1

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE USL CHAMPIONSHIP

Nashville SC 0, Saint Louis FC 1

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING

GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE

FRIDAY RESULT AT JUPITER, FLA.

Houston Astros (split squad) 11, St. Louis Cardinals 2

FRIDAY RESULT AT WEST PALM BEACH, FLA.

Houston Astros 5, St. Louis Cardinals 0

SATURDAY RESULT AT PORT CHARLOTTE, FLA.

St. Louis Cardinals 8, Washington Nationals 5

