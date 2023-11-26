SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

ROXANA HOOPSGIVING CLASSIC - NINTH PLACE GAME

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 61, STAUNTON 50

Southwestern had two players break the 20-point barrier in their win in the ninth-place game over Staunton.

The Piasa Birds led throughout, holding edges of 17-13, 25-24 and 42-34 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter 19-16 to take the win.

Ryan Lowis led Southwestern with 26 points, while Ian Brantley came up with 20 points, Rocky Darr had six points, Connor Wood scored three points and Greyson Brewer, Cason Robinson and Logan Keith all had two points each.

The Birds are now 2-2, while Staunton goes to 1-3.

In the other games played on Saturday, Jersey won the 11th place game over East Alton-Wood River 68-58, Seventh place went to Civic Memorial over Freeburg 69-66, in the fifth place game Marquette Catholic won over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 58-35, Gateway Legacy Christian of Florissant, Mo. in north St. Louis County, won the third place game over the host Shells 36-23 and in the final, Centralia won the championship over Carbondale 59-48.

MULBERRY GROVE THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 76, MULBERRY GROVE 39

In their final game at the Mulberry Grove Thanksgiving tournament, McGivney had little trouble in taking the win over the host Aces.

Nolan Keller led the Griffins with 19 points, with David Carroll coming up with 15 points, Chase Jensen scored 10 points, Ryker Keller had eight points, Issac Wendler came up with seven points, both Drew Kleinheider and Spencer Sundberg had six points each, Noah Garner and Ben Sink scored two points apiece and Owen Kolesa had a single point.

McGivney is now 3-1, while Mulberry Grove slips to 2-2.

CATERPILLAR DECATUR TURKEY TOURNAMENT

In the third-place game of the Decatur Turkey Tournament, Peoria Manuel defeated Edwardsville 54-39, and in the final, Decatur MacArthur won its first championship since 2015 with a 75-64 win over Bolingbrook.

In the consolation bracket, Springfield Southeast won over Decatur Eisenhower 48-44 and Peoria High defeated Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 78-49.

ALTON TIP-OFF CLASSIC

On the final day of the Alton Tip-Off Classic, Alton won its fourth straight game with a 49-25 victory over Chatham Glenwood.

Highland jumped to an early lead and never looked back in taking the win over Jennings of north St. Louis County.

Highland defeated Jennings 65-31. Garrin Stone led the Bulldogs with 16 points.

In other scores on Saturday, St. Louis U. High defeated the St. Louis Lift For Life Academy junior varsity 58-45, Waterloo won over St. Louis Confluence Academy 53-49.

STOVE TOP STUFFING CLASSIC

At the Stove Top Stuffing Classic, played at Triad's Rich Mason Gym, the host Knights won over Granite City 50-49, Mt. Vernon defeated Springfield 71-35, the Warriors bounced back to win their first game of the season, defeating the Senators 59-46 and the Rams won the final game over Triad 48-36.

COLLINSVILLE-MASCOUTAH TIP-OFF CLASSIC

COLLINSVILLE 82, RIVERVIEW GARDENS 35

In Collinsville's first game of the day against Riverview Gardens of north St. Louis County, the Kahoks had four players in double figures in their win over the Rams.

Collinsville led from start to finish, holding advantages of 23-8. 47-20 and 70-29 after the first three quarters, outscoring Riverview in the final quarter 12-6.

Nick Horras led the way for the Kahoks with 15 points, while Stanley Carnahan added 14 points, both Evan Wilkinson and Jamorie Wysinger had 13 points each, Zach Chambers had nine points, Solomon Talbott had eight points, Tyree Brister had six points and both A.J. Mayne and Chase Reynolds scored two points apiece.

COLLINSVILLE 63, MASCOUTAH 33

In the Kahoks' second game, and the final game of the tournament, Collinsville set the tone early and went on to a win over co-host Mascoutah to sweep the tournament.

The Kahoks led all the way once again, taking a 17-7 lead after the first quarter. extending the margin to 34-14 at halftime and going ahead after three quarters 48-23, outscoring the Indians in the final period 18-10,

Horras was the leading scorer again, putting in 21 points for Collinsville, while Chambers scored 17 points, Wysinger came up with 12 points, Carnahan had six points, Wilkinson had three points and both Brister and Talbott had two points each.

In the other two games on Saturday, Mascoutah won over Miller Career Academy of St. Louis City 55-46, then the Phoenix won over the Rams 65-25.

Collinsville is now 4-0, while the Indians are 2-1, Miller is 1-2 and Riverview starts out 0-3.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

REGULAR SEASON

REITZ MEMORIAL ACADEMY (EVANSVILLE, IND.) 62, EDWARDSVILLE 37

Reitz Memorial, a perennial power in Indiana, took charge after the first few minutes and went on to a win over Edwardsville at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

After falling behind early 13-5, Reitz came back and led after the first quarter 16-13. then led at halftime 27-18, and at the end of the third quarter, 53-29, outscoring Edwardsville in the fourth 9-8.

Lainey McFarlin led Edwardsville with 12 points, while Mia Semeth had eight points, Ellie Neath scored six points and Sophie Shapiro came up with four points.

Reitz is now 3-0, while Edwardsville is 1-3 on the year.

STAUNTON 63, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 21

Staunton jumped off to an early lead and had little trouble in defeating EAWR at the Oilers' Memorial Gym.

Hailey Handler led the scoring for EAWR with six points, while Kaylynn Buttry, Milla LeGette and Kaylin St. Peters all had five points each.

The Bulldogs are now 2-0, while the Oilers go to 3-2.

QUINCY NOTRE DAME CATHOLIC 37, HIGHLAND 31

At the QND gym, Highland lost a close game to the Raiders.

Sophie Schroeder led the Bulldogs with 11 points, while Larissa Taylor had nine points, Lauren Maas had six points and Abby Schultz came up with five points.

QND is now 2-0, while Highland is now 1-4.

TOURNAMENT GAMES

TAYLORVILLE THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

CIVIC MEMORIAL 54, TAYLORVILLE 37

At the Taylorville tournament, CM jumped to a quick lead and didn't look back in taking the game over the host Tornadoes.

The Eagles led from coast-to-coast, holding advantages of 18-10, 29-18 and 47-29 after the first three quarters, with Taylorville outscoring CM in the fourth 8-6.

Marlee Durbin led CM with 21 points, with Marley Ogden scoring 14 points, Reagan Twente had 11 points and both Avari Combes and Isabelle Edwards each had four points.

The Eagles are now 5-0 to get started, while the Tornadoes drop to 4-1.

In other results on the day, at the Morton Thanksgiving tournament, East St. Louis split a pair of games, defeating Champaign Central 54-46, then losing to Lincoln 75-18, Collinsville split at the Nashville Thanksgiving Classic, winning over the Father McGivney Catholic junior varsity 59-37, then losing to Mascoutah 50-46.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

ALTON TIP-OFF CLASSIC

Alton improved to 3-0 with a 90-37 win over Jennings.

In other games Glenwood won over St. Louis U. High 50-39, Waterloo defeated the St. Louis Lift For Life Academy junior varsity 66-51 and Confluence nipped SLUH 62-61.

In Friday's first game of the Alton Tip-Off Classic at the Redbirds Nest, Glenwood took a 61-47 win over Highland to start its day off.

Jake Ottensmeier had 18 points to lead the Bulldogs.

COLLINSVILLE-MASCOUTAH THANKSGIVING CLASSIC

COLLINSVILLE 77, MILLER CAREER ACADEMY 67

In the home opener for the Kahoks in the opening of the Collinsville-Mascoutah Thanksgiving Classic, the co-host Kahoks had big games from Nick Horras and Jamorie Wysinger in taking the win over Miller Career Academy of St. Louis City.

The Kahoks led from start to finish, holding leads of 22-16, 39-25 and 59-46, with the Phoenix outscoring Collinsville in the fourth 21-18, but the Kahoks taking its second win of the year.

Horras led Collinsville with 30 points, with Wysinger adding 25 points, Zach Chambers hit for nine points, Stanley Carnahan added six points, Tyree Brister had four points and Evan Wilkinson came up with three points.

The Kahoks are now 2-0, while Miller starts off 0-1.

In the other game played on Friday, the co-host Indians defeated Riverview Gardens of north St. Louis County 68-21.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 52, LEBANON 32

In the Mulberry Grove Thanksgiving tournament, McGivney led all the way in defeating Lebanon for their second win in three games.

Nolan Keller led the Griffins with 14 points, with David Carroll adding 11 points, Chase Jansen had eight points, Ryker Keller added seven points, Noah Garner, Drew Kleinheider and Owen Kolesa all had three points each, Issac Wendler scored two points and Landon Hall had a single point.

McGivney is now 2-1, while the Greyhounds dropped to 0-3.

In the semifinals of the Decatur Turkey Tournament, Decatur MacArthur won over Edwardsville 62-59, while the result between SIUE Charter and Carrollton was not available.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 68, HILLSBORO 32

At the Taylorville Thanksgiving tournament, CM jumped out to an early lead to take their fourth straight win of the season over Hillsboro.

The Eagles led all throughout, holding advantages of 15-6, 24-12 and 47-25, outscoring the Hilltoppers in the final quarter 21-7.

Marley Ogden led CM with 20 points, with Isabelle Edwards, Avari Combes, Allie Truetzschler and Reagan Twente all had nine points each, Gracie Miller scored eight points and both Marley Durbin and Avery Huddleston scored two points apiece.

The Eagles are now 4-0, while Hillsboro slips to 0-2.

