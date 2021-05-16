SATURDAY, MAY 15 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

GREENVILLE 3, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: Greenville scored twice in the third and once in the fourth in going on to a win over visiting McGivney.

Gabe Smith had three hits for the Griffins, while both Jackson Rodgers and Drew Sowerwine had the other hits on the day. Smith went all the way on the mound, giving up three runs on three hits while fanning three Comet batters.

McGivney is now 16-5 on the season.

ROXANA 6-9, RED BUD 2-4: Roxana scored six unanswered runs in the first game, then scored five in the third inning of the nightcap in sweeping a doubleheader from Red Bud at Roxana City Park.

Braeden Wells led the Shells with three hits and five RBIs in the opener, while six different players had a one hit each and Holden Jones drove in the other run.

Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett went all the way on the mound, walking one and striking out seven.

In the second game, Gavin Huffman had three hits and a RBI for Roxana, with both Hinkle-Pruett and Connor House had two hits and a RBI each, Austin Martin had two hits and both Ted Webb and Dalton Baremore each drove in a run.

Christian Floyd struck out four on the mound, while Elias Thies fanned two.

The Shells are now 9-8, while the Musketeers fall to 3-11.

ST. LOUIS PATRIOTS 7, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4: Marquette spotted the St. Louis Patriots, a home-school team, three runs in the first before scoring four to take the lead in the second. The Patriots came back with single runs in the fourth through seventh innings to take the win at Gordon Moore Park.

Charlie Fahnenstock had two hits and two RBIs for the Explorers, while Sean Mitchell had the only other hit in the game. Hayden Garner struck out two on the mound, while Jack Spain fanned one.

The Patriots are now 33-5 on the year.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 17, HARDIN CALHOUN 0: The Explorers bounced back in their second game of the day, putting up 11 runs in the second and six more in the third to take the win over Calhoun, again at Gordon Moore Park.

Fahnenstock had two hits and four RBIs for Marquette, while Matt Lehr and Nolan rea both had two hits and drove in three runs, Braden Coles had two hits and two RBIs, Logan Dennis had a pair of hits and Logan Sternickle, Myles Panagua and Owen Williams each had a RBI.

Colby Clark and Kaden Baalman had the only two hits for the Warriors. while Baalman and Davis Wilson each struck out one on the mound. Nolan Spiewak struck out three on the mound for Marquette.

The Explorers are now 5-15, while Calhoun goes to 1-9.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 11, TRIAD 4: Mater Dei scored in every inning but the seventh in going on to a win in the first game of a cluster between Mater Dei, Triad and Granite City.

John Rea had two hits and two RBIs for Triad, while Frank Derner had two hits and drove in a run, Jake Radosevich had a pair of hits and Alex Peetz also drove home a run.

J.D. Hutton struck out three on the mound for Triad, while both Jordan Donato and Sam Hendrickson fanned two each.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 3, GRANITE CITY 0: Mater Dei scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the sixth take their second win of the day. defeating Granite.

Mason Roehr, Alex Wright and Brady Smallie had the hits in the game for the Warriors, while Grant Wright had the only strikeout on the mound.

Mater Dei improves to 8-5 on the season.

TRIAD 11, GRANITE CITY 1: In the final game of the cluster, the Knights scored twice in the first and six in the fifth to gain the win over the Warriors.

Rea and Brady Twyman each had two hits and drove home a pair of runs for Triad, Peetz also had two hits and Connor Bain also had a RBI.

Brennan Cochran and Kile Ridenour had the game's only hits for Granite, while Mason McMurray had the only RBI.

Caleb Durbin threw a complete game for the Knights, striking out four, while Alec Bonvicino fanned two for the Warriors.

Triad is now 15-6, while Granite City goes to 9-10.

GIRLS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 7, JERSEY 0: Aubree Wallace's brace (two goals) paced CM, while Ellah Brown, Claire Christeson, Ellie Little, Katie Peterson and Mady Zyung all scored as the Eagles struck six times in the first half in going on to the three points over Jersey at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Wallace also had three assists for CM, while Christeson, Abiranna Garrett, Little and Zyung also had assists. Emily Williams had four saves and Little made three saves in sharing the clean sheet.

The Eagles are now 5-6-1, while the Panthers fall to 4-9-0.

Article continues after sponsor message

TRIAD 4, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 0: Carson Bohnenstiehl, Kylie Mazur, Gabbie Wood and Breanna Zurek all had goals as Triad picked up another three points with the win over Althoff at Triad.

Mazur, Maddie Milligan and Ezra Wilder all had assists for the Knights, while both Kendall and Reagan Chigas both made one save each in sharing another clean sheet.

Triad is now 12-0-1, while the Crusaders drop to 10-2-0.

SOFTBALL

HUNTLEY 1-5, EDWARDSVILLE 0-7: Huntley, from suburban Chicago, scored the only run of the opener in the third, while Edwardsville rallied from a 5-2 deficit to score three in the fifth to tie the second game, then twice more in the sixth to earn a split of their doubleheader against the Red Raiders at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

Brooke Tolle had the only Tigers' hit in the opener, while Ryleigh Owens went all the way in the circle, allowing seven hits while striking out 10.

In the nightcap, Abbie Hall had two hits, including a home run, and drove home three runs for Edwardsville, while Tolle had two hits and drove in two, Sydney Lawrence had two hits and a RBI, Lexi Gorniak had a pair of hits and four other players had a hit.

Tolle struck out four in the circle to gain the split.

The Tigers are now 13-4 on the year.

JERSEY 5-10, GILLESPIE 4-9 (second game, eight innings): Jersey scored twice in the third and fourth innings of the opener, then held off a Gillespie rally to take a win, and in the nightcap, scored twice in the eighth after the Miners had taken the lead in the top of the inning to sweep a doubleheader at the JCHS Sports Complex.

Kari Krueger had two hits and three RBIs in the first game for the Panthers, with Emma Plasmeier hitting a two run homer and both Ryleigh Jones and Shelby Koenig having hits.

Koenig went the distance in the circle, striking out five.

In the second game, Michelle Maag and Grace Myers had two hits each for Jersey, while Plasmeier hit her second two-run homer of the day, Caroline Gibson drove in a pair of runs and both Jones and Krueger had RBIs.

Koenig again struck out five in the circle, this time in two innings of relief, while Ashlyn Brown fanned one.

Both the Panthers and the Miners are now 12-5 on the year.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 12, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 11: Marquette scored all of its runs in the first four innings, including five in the third, then held off a Mater Dei five run rally in the seventh to take the road win.

Makensie Card and Abigail Porter both had three hits and a RBI for the Explorers, while Kiley Beth Kirchner had a two hit, four RBI day that included a homer, Olivia Tinsley had two hits and drove in a run, Hayley Porter had two hits, Abby Sullivan drove in three runs and Jaylynn Dickson also drove home a run.

Lauren Lenihan again went the distance in the circle, fanning 11.

Marquette is now 15-4, while the Knights go to 7-6.

RED BUD 3, ROXANA 2 (eight innings): Visiting Red Bud scored a run in the top of the eighth to give the Musketeers the win at Roxana City Park.

Destiny Vuylsteke had two hits and a RBI for the Shells, while Calista Stahlhut had a hit and the only other RBI, with Lexi Ryan and Desiree Shumate having the other Roxana hits.

Stahlhut fanned 10 in the circle.

Red Bud is now 6-9, while the Shells drop to 5-5.

TRIAD 3, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2: Triad tied the game in the sixth with a run, then pushed across the winning run in the seventh to nip Southwestern at Triad's park.

Malorey Kessinger had a hit and the Knights' only RBI, while five other players each had a hit on the day.

Maddy Seymour had three hits for the Piasa Birds, while Blythe Roloff had two hits and the only RBI and Megan Bailey also had two hits.

Layla Moore struck out three in the circle for Triad, while Sydney Baumgartner fanned five for Southwestern.

The Knights are now 13-6, while the Birds go to 11-5.

STAUNTON-MT. OLIVE 10, MORRISONVILLE 0: Staunton-Mt. Olive scored three runs in the first, four more in the second and three in the fourth to defeat visiting Morrrisonville.

Savannah Billings had thee hits and four RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Evin Frank also had three hits, Analise Best had two hits and drove in a run, Taylor Nolan hit a two-run homer and Koral Keehner drove home two runs.

Tori Kierbach went all the way for Staunton, striking out nine Mohawk batters.

The Bulldogs improve to 10-4 on the year.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan @riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: