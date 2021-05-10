PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 15, HARDIN CALHOUN 3: Southwestern scored eight runs in the top of the fifth in taking a road win at Calhoun.

Hank Bouillon had three hits and drove home two runs for the Piasa Birds, while Noah Kelly and Clayton Peuterbaugh had two hits and two RBIs each, Colin LeMarr had two hits and a RBI, Brady Salzman drove in a pair of runs and Quinten Strohbeck and John Watts also had RBIs.

Luke Wickenhauser, Grant Gilman and Kaden Baalman all had hits and RBIs for the Warriors, while D.J. Lorton had the only other hit.

Charlie Darr struck out seven in going all the way on the Mound for Southwestern.

PITTSFIELD 6, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1: In the Birds' second game of the day at Calhoun, Pittsfield scored three times in the first, twice in the fourth and once in the sixth to take the win.

Strohbeck had two hits and Southwestern's only RBI in the game, while Kelly had two hits and Salzman the only other hit.

Cale Schuchman fanned two Saukee batters on the mound.

The Birds are now 3-10 on the season.

PITTSFIELD 12, HARDIN CALHOUN 3: In both teams' second game of the day, Pittsfield scored three in the third and five in the fifth in going on to the win over Calhoun.

Gilman and Baalman both had two hits and a RBI for the Warriors, while Davis Wilson had a hit and drove in a run, and both Colby Clark and Cade Sievers both had hits.

Clark fanned three of the Saukee batters on the mound.

Calhoun is now 0-5 on the year.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 5, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 4: Mater Dei scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to take the win over McGivney at Mater Dei's park.

Matthew Gierer had two hits and a RBI for the Griffins, while Drew Sowerwine had the other RBI on the day.

Gabe Smith struck out five on the mound for McGivney.

The Knights are now 5-4, while the Griffins drop to 12-4.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 10, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3: Gibault scored seven runs in the second inning en route to their win over Marquette at Gordon Moore Park.

Matt Lehr had two hits and drove home a run for the Explorers, while Owen Williams had a hit and RBI and Logan Sternickle also drove in a run.

Hayden Garner, Sean Mitchell and Colten Roswell all struck out two on the mound for Marquette.

The Hawks are now 5-8, while the Explorers go to 1-12.

VALMEYER 5-1, RED BUD 0-3: In a doubleheader, Valmeyer scored three times in the third and twice more in the fifth to take a first game home win over Red Bud, but the Musketeers scored twice in the top of the seventh to win the nightcap and gain a split.

Jacob Rowold had two hits and a RBI for the Pirates in the opener, while Evan Rowe-Brown and Henry Weber both had a hit and drove in a run.

Rowold threw a complete game, striking out 13.

In the second game, Clay Juelfs and Ethan Rowe-Brown had the only hits for Valmeyer, while Jacob Kempfer struck out four on the mound and Jordan McSchooler fanned two.

Valmeyer is now 5-6, while the Musketeers go to 2-6.

GREENVILLE 9-11, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0-0: Greenville scored five times in the fifth in the opener, then scored six runs in the fifth of the second game in taking a doubleheader sweep over EAWR at Greenville's park.

Seth Slayden, Gary Shemonia, Carson Reef, Hayden Harp, Clayton McCauley and Kenny Beachum had hits for the Oilers in the opener, while Slayden struck out two. In the nightcap, Slayden had the only hit of the game.

The Oilers are now 1-12 on the season.

GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 2, COLUMBIA 0: Olivia Baca and Lauren Gardner both struck in the second half as Edwardsville took the three points in its final Metro Cup match over homstanding Columbia.

Anna Erber and Campbell Slemmer assisted on the goals, while Kaitlyn Naney made 10 saves in goal in recording the clean sheet for the Tigers.

Brooklyn Oestrich had four saves in goal for the Eagles and Emily Kish had two saves.

Edwardsville is now 6-1-0, while Columbia drops to 4-5-0.

COLLINSVILLE 3, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: Megan Jeremias, Morgan Rader and Kyra Van Dyke all had goals for Collinsville in their Metro Cup win over Marquette at Columbia.

Maria Cocoa, Sarah Henze and Van Dyke all had assists, while Lydia Fluss had three saves in goal for the Kahoks.

Both Collinsville and the Explorers are now 6-4-0 on the season.

ROXANA 3, HIGHLAND 0: Jada Covington, Kendall Kamp and Macie Lucas had the goals for Roxana in their Metro Cup win at Belleville Althoff Catholic.

Lucas and Reagan Lynn had assists for the Shells, while Kaylyn Dixon made four saves in the nets while recording her clean sheet.

Roxana is now 7-0-1, while the Bulldogs are 0-7-0.

In another Metro Cup game at Columbia, Granite City won over Waterloo 3-1.

SOFTBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 12, ROXANA 1: A nine run fourth inning was the difference as CM won at home over Roxana at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Braylen Cox had a hit and drove home three runs for the Eagles, while Kelbie Zupan had a hit and two RBIs and Avari Combes, Makayla Collman, Bryleigh Ward, Ally Hallstead and Katy Hallstead also drove in runs.

Lexi Ryan had two hits for the Shells, while Cheree Ross drove in the only run.

Ryan struck out three in the circle for Roxana.

CM is now 1-12, while the Shells go to 3-4.

JERSEY 6-11, CARROLLTON 1-6: Jersey went out to an early 5-0 lead in the first game, then scored four in the fifth of the nightcap to take a doubleheader over Carrollton.

Kari Krueger had three hits in the opener for the Panthers, while Michelle Maag had two hits and two RBIs, Bria Tuttle had two hits and drove in a run and Claire Beemer had two RBIs.

Hannah Rhoades had two hits and drove in the only Hawks' run, while Ava Uhles also had two hits and Ella Stumpf had the only other Carrollton hit.

Shelby Koenig struck out 13 in the circle for Jersey, while Rhoades fanned four.

In the second game, Caroline Gibson had three hits, including a home run, and drove home two runs for the Panthers, while Sydney Gillis had two hits and drove in two, both Leah Link and Emma Plasmeier had two hits and a RBI and Ashlyn Brown, Koenig, Karli Talley and Tuttle also had RBIs.

Brown struck out three in the circle for Jersey.

The Panthers are now 7-4, while the Hawks go to 4-6.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 17, RED BUD 0: Marquette scored 11 runs in the opening inning and went on to the win at Red Bud.

Kiley Beth Kirchner and Lauren Lenihan each had three hits and three RBIs for the Explorers, while Abby Sullivan had three hits and a RBI, Abigail Porter had two hits and drove home three runs, Sydney Ehrman and Makensie Card both had two hits and a RBI, Hayley Porter had a pair of hits and Carli Foersterling drove home a pair of runs.

Lenihan allowed only two hits in the circle, striking out seven.

Marquette is now 12-4, while the Musketeers fall to 2-7.

STAUNTON-MT. OLIVE 7, RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 4: A five run fifth was the difference as Staunton-Mt. Olive won at home over Lincolnwood.

Koral Keehner had a pair of solo home runs for the Bulldogs, while Analise Best, Sarah Korunka and Taylor Nolan all had two hits and a RBI and Evin Frank and Kylie Lucykow each had a RBI.

Tori Kierbach went all the way in the circle for Staunton, striking out five Lancer batters.

The Bulldogs are now 7-3.

WATERLOO 12-22, COLLINSVILLE 4-16: A five run fifth helped give Waterloo a first game win, then in a wild second game, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 15-1 second inning lead, but Collinsville rallied to score 15 runs in the third through seventh innings, but Waterloo came out on top to gain the sweep.

In the opener, Brylee Anderton had two hits and two RBIs for the Kahoks, while Jerrica Asbeck and Riley Simpson each had two hits and a RBI and Kandra Butcher, Riley Doyle and Brianna Wellen all had hits.

Butcher and Caleigh Reynolds both struck out three in the circle for Collinsville.

In the nightcap, Mackenzie Young had three hits and four RBIs, including a home run, while Asbeck had three hits and drove home two, Simpson came up with three hits, Doyle and Lexi Rafakowski had two hits and a pair of RBIs, Wellen had two hits and a RBI and both Anderton and Amber Gassmann both drove in a run each.

Butcher struck out five in the circle for Collinsville.

Waterloo is now 9-5, while the Kahoks go to 8-8.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

