FIRST ROUND FOOTBALL PLAYOFF ROUNDUP

CLASS 1A

HARDIN CALHOUN 41, HEYWORTH 14: Miles Lorton scored three touchdowns, one defensively, while Connor Longnecker scored twice as Calhoun won their first round game at Heyworth.

Lorton scored twice as quarterback on runs of one and four yards, and also took an interception back 47 yards for another score. Longnecker scored on runs from two and five yards and Chris Stanley had a 59-yard run for another touchdown.

The Warriors are now 7-3 and will host undefeated Camp Point Central, who won over Bridgeport Red Hill 54-0, next weekend in the second round, The Hornets end the season 7-3.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 52, NOKOMIS 13: Kohen Vetter had a big day for Northwestern, rushing for 123 yards and three touchdowns, while quarterback Dylan Pembrook was 11-of-16 passing for 194 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers remain undefeated in winning their first round game over visiting Nokomis.

Vetter scored on runs of 72, one and 17 yards, while Pembrook threw passes, of 69 yards to Nathan Nord and 31 and 29 yards to Garrett Costello for three more touchdowns. Caleb Albrecht ran in from one yard out and Luke Camerer scored from five yards out for Northwestern.

The Tigers are now 10-0 and host Casey Westfield, who won over Toledo Cumberland 49-7, in the second round. The Redskins conclude their season at 5-5.

In other local Class 1A scored, Sesser Valier defeated Carrollton 34-8, with the Hawks ending the season 5-5 and the Red Devils going to 10-0, Catlin Salt Fork won over Winchester West Central 7-0, with the Cougars ending the season 6-4 and the Storm going to 8-2, and Belleville Althoff Catholic winning over Tuscola 76-41. The Crusaders are now 9-1, while the Warriors end up their season 5-5.

CLASS 2A

ATHENS 33, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 7: Both Greyson Brewer and Rocky Darr ran for 34 yards each, Logan Keith scored the only touchdown of the day and Blake RImbey was seven-of-20 passing for 80 yards as Southwestern fell to Athens in the Class 2A first round.

The Warriors are now 8-2 and will host Red Bud, who won over Chester 7-0 in overtime, in the second round, while the Piasa Birds were eliminated at 5-5.

In other local games, Shelbyville defeated Trenton Wesclin 48-0, Vandalia won over Lawrenceville 34-22 and Breese Mater Dei Catholic got past Carmi White County 40-22.

CLASS 3A

ST. JOSEPH OGDEN 39, CARLINVILLE 15: Jack Rouse ran in from nine yards out, while Mason Gilpin took in a 17-yard pass from Rex Reels for the only scores as Carlinville lost at St. Joseph Ogden in the first round of Class 3A.

Rouse ran for 64 yards and a touchdown for the Cavaliers, while Reels was six-of-11 passing for 121 yards and a touchdown. Noah Byers had two receptions for 64 yards and Gilpin caught two passes for 49 yards and a touchdown.

The Spartans are now 8-2 and will play at Roxana, who won over Paris 50-22, in the second round, while Carlinville's season ends at 6-4.

In another game of interest locally, Greenville won over Fairfield 35-12.

CLASS 4A

BREESE CENTRAL 19, CAHOKIA 2: Quarterback Preston Baker scored a key touchdown from six yards out, then helped put the game away with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Griffen Baker to help Central defeat Cahokia in a first round game in Class 4A at Central.

The defense proved to be the difference maker, as the Cougars held the Comanches to only a safety to advance.

Central is now 8-2 and will host Mt. Zion, who defeated Effingham 21-2, in next week's second round. Cahokia ends their season 5-5.

CLASS 5A

In a Class 5A opener, Highland defeated Mt. Vernon 35-14 and is now 9-1 on the season. The Bulldogs will host Metamora, who defeated Decatur MacArthur 36-14, in the second round, while the Rams' season ends at 6-4.

CLASS 6A

Defending champion East St. Louis scored early and often and defeated Lemont 61-0 in the Class 6A opener at Clyde C. Jordan Memorial Stadium. The Flyers are now 8-2 and hosts Normal Community West, who defeated Chicago Simeon 37-6, in the second round. Lemont's season finishes up at 5-5.

CLASS 7A

COLLINSVILLE 20, DES PLAINES MAINE WEST 15: In the upset of the day, K.J. Thorps-Watt caught two touchdown passes, 30 yards from Darren Pennell and another on an option pass from Chase Reynolds, to help Collinsville stun fifth-seeded and previously undefeated Maine West on the road in the first round of Class 7A.

Reynolds also scored from 22 yards out in the fourth to all but ice the game, as the Warriors put on a late rally, which was snuffed out by the Kahoks to preserve the win.

Collinsville is now 6-4 and will host New Lenox Lincoln-Way West, who won over Hoffman Estates 40-14, in the second round, while Maine West's season ends at 9-1.

