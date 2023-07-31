ALTON - The wait is over for Movie Nights at James Killion Park, with the weekly series returning at 8 p.m. Saturday with "Sonic The Hedgehog 2."

Week two on Aug. 12 will be "Space Jame - A New Legacy."

Aug. 19 is "Puss In Boots" and Aug. 26 is "Black Panther - Wakanda Forever."

The James Killion Beautification and Enhancement Committee presents various Movie Nights.

Movie sponsors include AARP, Carrollton Bank, FirstNet with AT&T, and Milton Foods & Liquor.

"Last year, we had at least 200 people on most of the nights," Sheila Goins, wife of Alton Mayor David Goins and one of the Movie Nights organizers, said.

"Killion Park is such a beautiful park beautiful landmark right in the heart of Alton, and it is beautiful to see families come out with lawn chairs and some bring little tents and sit inside those to avoid mosquitoes," she added. "It is definitely family-oriented and we appreciate the sponsors who step up. Everything is complimentary, so come out and enjoy popcorn, refreshments, and have a good time."

Sheila said one of the goals for the Killion Beautification and Enhancement Committee has been to have events like the Movie Nights and now in its third year, it has been a huge success.

"It is something family-oriented and it is a positive atmosphere for kids to enjoy for free in the park," she said.

