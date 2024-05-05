SATURDAY, MAY 4 SPORTS ROUND-UP

BASEBALL

TEUTOPOLIS 5, EDWARDSVILLE 1: After the two teams traded runs in the third inning, Teutopolis scored twice in both the fifth and sixth to take the win over Edwardsville in the 16th Edwardsville Classic round-robin tournament at Tom Pile Field.

Kolton Wright and Lucas Krebs had the only hits for the Tigers, while Alec Marchetto, making his first appearance since coming off injury, struck out three, Evan Moore fanned two, and Eric Herman struck out one.

In their final game, the Wooden Shoes lost to Chatham Glenwood to go 1-2 in the tournament, and are now 18-10.

EDWARDSVILLE 11, HIGHLAND 5: In the final game of the tournament for both clubs, Edwardsville scored twice in the first to take an early lead, then three more times in the fourth to go ahead 5-1. After Highland rallied to tie the game with three in the fifth and one in the sixth, the Tigers scored six times in the home half to take the 11-5 win.

Krebs had a big game at the plate, having three hits and four RBIs for Edwardsville, while Wright had two hits and two RBIs, Logan Porter had two hits and a RBI, Joe Chiarodo had two hits, Chase Alwardt had a hit an RBI, and Danny Story II drove in a run. Both Hunter Baugh and Dax Dunhill struck out two while on the mound, while Tyler Powell fanned one.

Both Braxdon Decker and Jake Ottensmeier had two hits each for the Bulldogs, while Chase Knebel, Adam Munie, and Garrin Stone all had hits and RBIs, Brayen Bircher and Zane Korte each had a hit, and Trey Koishor drove home a run. Deklan Riggs struck out two while on the mound, while Ottensmeier fanned one.

The Tigers finished the tournament at 2-1, and are now 18-8 on the year.

HIGHLAND 12, CHATHAM GLENWOOD 10: Highland broke open a close game by scoring seven runs in the fifth, then held off a late rally from Glenwood to take the win earlier in the day.

Koishor had three hits, including a home run, and six RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Knebel also had three hits, Bircher, Becker, Korte, and Riggs all had a hit and RBI each, and Stone had a hit. Decker struck out four while on the mound, while Korte fanned two, and both Cale Houchins and Munie fanned one each.

The Titans went 1-2 in the tournament and are now 21-4, while Highland was 2-1, and are now 23-2-1.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 4, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 1: McGivney broke a 1-1 tie in the fifth with two runs, then added on an insurance run in the sixth to take the decision at Griffins Field.

Both Drew Kleinheider and Issac Wendler had two hits and a RBI for the Griffins, while Omar Avalos had two hits, Nick Franklin had a hit and RBI, and both Mason Holmes and Kannon Kamp had a hit each. Tyler Jacobs struck out six while on the mound, with Chase Kelley fanning four.

McGivney is now 26-3, while the Knights slip to 8-15.

SOFTBALL

WASHINGTON 5, EDWARDSVILLE 4: In the first game of a cluster at Washington, Edwardsville scored twice in the second, then twice more in the fifth to go up 4-2 after the host Panthers scored single runs in the fourth and fifth to tie the game. Washington then scored twice in the sixth and once in the seventh to pull out the win over the Tigers.

JIllian Lane had three hits for Edwardsville, while Riley Nelson had two hits and two RBIs, and Jillian Hawkes had a hit and two RBIs. Nelson struck out three inside the circle, while Graham Cobb-Gulledge fanned one.

The Panthers defeated Galesburg 10-3 in their second game, and are now 11-11 on the season.

GLASFORD ILLINI BLUFFS 9, EDWARDSVILLE 4: Illini Bluffs scored twice in the first, four times in the second, once in the third, and twice in the fourth, while a Tigers three-run fifth-inning rally wasn't enough, as IB dealt Edwardsville its second loss of the day.

Amelia Wilfong had two hits and a RBI for Edwardsville, while Nelson had a hit and two RBIs, Grace Oertle had a hit, and Lane drove in a run. Sophie Antonini struck out two inside the circle, while Cobb-Gulledge fanned one.

IB also defeated Galesburg 12-0, and are now 18-0, while Edwardsville is now 17-7.

BELLEVILLE WEST 9, HIGHLAND 2: In the first game of a tournament at Triad High in Troy, Highland jumped to a 2-1 lead in the opening inning, but West scored six times in the fifth and twice more in the sixth to take the win.

Abby Schultz had three hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, while Lucy Becker had three hits, and Anna Fey had two hits. Taylor Newingham had the only strikeout while in the circle.

HARDIN CALHOUN 10, HIGHLAND 2: Highland again held a 2-1 lead, this in the third, but Calhoun scored six runs in the fourth, then added a single in the fifth and two more in the sixth to take the win over the Bulldogs at Triad.

Anabel Eilerman had three hits for the Warriors, while Audrey Gilman had two hits and three RBIs, Delani Klaas had two hits and a RBI, Bralyn Lammy had two hits, and Haylee Armbruster hit a grand slam for her only hit and four RBIs. Gilman struck out six while in the circle, and Eilerman fanned one.

Becker had two hits an a RBI for Highland, while Jordan Bircher and Fey had two hits each, and Schultz came up with a hit and RBI. Kaitlyn Wilson struck out three while in the circle in pitching a complete game.

Calhoun is now 21-4-1, while the Bulldogs go to 10-11.

TRIAD 18, O'FALLON 6: Triad got off to a great start with six runs in the first, two in the fourth, three in the fifth, and seven in the sixth to take a 10-run rule win over O'Fallon.

Chloe Seger had three hits and four RBIs for the Knights, while Phoebe Feldman had three hits and two RBIs, Syd Horn had two hits and three RBIs, and Lauren Williams had two hits and two RBIs. Kenzi Sievers went all the way inside the circle, fanning four.

The Panthers also lost to Columbia on the day 7-3, and are now 6-19.

TRIAD 10, BELLEVILLE WEST 5: After spotting West an early 3-0 lead, Triad came back in the fourth with four runs in the fourth and six in the fifth to take the win over the Maroons.

Andie Green had three hits and a RBI for the Knights, while Horn had two hits and a RBI, Feldman came up with two hits, and Delaney Hess had a hit and two RBIs. Both Sievers and Jillian Monahan struck out one each in the circle.

The Knights are now 15-11, while West goes to 9-20.

QUINCY 11-19, GRANITE CITY 4-14: In a doubleheader at Warriors Park, after spotting Granite a 4-0 lead, Quincy scored two runs in the third and fourth, three runs in the fifth and sixth, and one run in the seventh to take the opener, then in a wild second game, the Blue Devils scored three in the second. six in he third and nine times in the seventh, while a Granite seven-run sixth inning wasn't enough to prevent Quincy from sweeping the doubleheader.

In the first game, Chloe Randolph had three hits and a RBI for the Warriors, while Alexis Ruiz had two hits, and Audrey Barnes drove in a run. Christine Myers went all the way in the circle, striking out nine.

In the nightcap, Madison Tanksley had three hits for Granite, while Randolph had two hits and two RBIs, and Brooke Donohue had a hit and drove in a pair of runs. Rachel Willaredt struck out two inside the circle, and Emilie Saggio fanned one.

Quincy is now 13-8, while the Warriors go to 5-18.

In the only girls soccer match played on Saturday, Granite City and Triad played to a 0-0 draw The Warriors are now 9-4-3, while the Knights go to 14-4-1.

