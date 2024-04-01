BASEBALL

ALTON 10, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 7 (8 INNINGS)

On the second day of an Easter weekend round-robin tournament at the USA Stadium Complex in Millington, Tenn.., Alton jumped to a fast 6-0 lead before Northwestern came back to tie the game with a run in the bottom of the seventh. The Redbirds then scored three times in the eighth to take the win over the Tigers.

Deon Harrington had four hits and an RBI for Alton, while Eli Lawrence had three hits. Austin Rathgeb struck out four batters, Nolan Parker and Jack Puent each fanned three, Carsen Bristow struck out one, and Scott Barlow also fanned one.

The Tigers are currently 3-4-1.

ALTON 10, WEST MEMPHIS, ARK., CHRISTIAN 0

In their second game of the day, Alton started off hot, scoring seven runs in the first in going on to a 10-run rule win over West Memphis Christian.

Will Weirich led the way with two hits and two RBIs, while Lawrence had two hits and a RBI. Alex Siatos struck out four on the mound, while Aaron Wooten fanned three.

With the two wins, the Redbirds are now 8-3, while the Black Knights fall to 2-4.

COLLINSVILLE 7, BREESE CENTRAL 2

Collinsville got off to a 7-0 lead in going on to win over Central in the Kahoks' home opener at Fletcher Field in Woodland Park.

Carter Harrington socked three hits, including a homer, and had two RBIs for Collinsville, while Kris Alcorn had two hits and an RBI. Bryce Lemp struck out five on the mound, with Cole McCluskey fanning two.

The Kahoks are now 4-6, while the Cougars drop to 5-5.

BELLEVILLE WEST 8, TRIAD 6

In Triad's opening game of a cluster in Salem. West scored four runs in both the second and sixth in going on to a win over the Knights.

Brady Coon and Hayden Bugger each had two hits and a RBI for Triad, while Carter Vandever had a hit and two RBIs, and several players had a hit and RBI each. Riley Moore struck out two on the mound, while both Owen Droy and Brady Hasquin fanned one apiece.

After winning over the host Wildcats in their second game, the Maroons are now 6-2.

SALEM 8, TRIAD 6

In the Knights' second game, Salem countered Triad's three-run first with three of their own in the second, then put up four in the third in holding off the Knights' comeback bid to win.

Coon had two hits and two RBIs for Triad, while Donny Becker also had two RBIs. Hunter Winkles struck out three while on the mound, and Nathan Klocker fanned two.

The Wildcats are now 6-6, while the Knights go to 6-4.

SOFTBALL

JERSEY 11, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2

In the opening game of a cluster at Southwestern, Jersey scored three times in the fifth and added five more in the sixth to break open the game and take a win over the Piasa Birds.

Ellie Davis hit a pair of homers en route to a three-hit, six-RBI game for the Panthers, while Ava Pegram had two hits and three RBIs, Emily Collins hit a solo homer in a two hit and RBI game, and Ashlyn Brown also had two hits and a RBI. Brown also struck out seven inside the circle, and Davis fanned one.

Abby McDonald had three hits and a RBI for Southwestern while Maddy Seymour had a hit and the only other RBI. Mya Greenwell went all the way in the circle, fanning two.

PLEASANT HILL 2, JERSEY 0

In Jersey's other game of the day, Pleasant Hill scored single runs in the fourth and fifth, which would be all the Wolves needed to defeat the Panthers.

Anna Kribs and Caroline Ward had Jersey's only hits, while Brown went all the way inside the circle, fanning five.

The Panthers are now 3-4 on the season.

PLEASANT HILL 10, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 9

In what proved to be a high scoring game, the Birds put up two in the first and four in the third to go up 6-1, but Pleasant Hill had put five up in the first part of the third, then scored twice in the seventh to take the lead after Southwestern took the lead with two in the sixth to take the win.

Maddy Fenstermaker had four hits and a RBI to pace the Birds, while McDonald hit a pair of homers as part of a three hit, four RBI game. Grace Strohbeck went all the way in the circle, striking out three.

The Wolves are now 2-0, with Southwestern going to 5-4.

ROXANA 6, GRANITE CITY 0

Roxana scored twice in the first, once in the fourth, and three times in the seventh to take the win in Granite City.

Ridley Allen had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Shells, while Lilli Ray had two hits and two RBIs, and Kennedi Robien had two hits and also drove in a run. Calista Stahlhut struck out 11 while in the circle.

Chloe Randolph and Cheyenne Gaddie had the Warriors' only hits, while Christine Myers also threw a complete game for Granite, fanning six.

The Shells are now 6-1, while the Warriors are now 2-8.

CARROLLTON 2, PLEASANT PLAINS 0

In the first game of a cluster at Carrollton, the host Hawks scored both of their runs in the sixth to take the win in the opener.

Both Hannah Uhles and Hayden McMurtrie had the hits and RBIs for the Hawks, while Megan Camden had the other hit. Uhles also struck out 12 while in the circle.

The Cardinals defeated Gillespie 2-0, but lost to Tremont 13-0, and are now 5-5.

CARROLLTON 3, BUFFALO TRI-CITY-SANGAMON VALLEY 0

It was more of the same in game two, as Carrollton scored twice in the third and once in the fourth, making the runs stand up to win over TCSVMP.

Lauren Flowers had two hits and a RBI to lead the Hawks, while Daci Walls had a hit and drove in two runs. Flowers also struck out 10 in the circle.

The Tornadoes defeated Morrison 3-0 and Hillsboro 1-0 in their other games, and are now 3-1.

CARROLLTON 2, MANITO MIDWEST CENTRAL/ILLINI CENTRAL 0

Carrolton made it a clean sweep of their cluster by scoring once in both the first and third to take the win over Manito Midwest Center/Illini Central.

Uhles had a hit and drove in both of the Hawks' runs, while both Flowers and McMurtrie had the other hits. Uhles again went all the way inside the circle, striking out 13.

With the three-game sweep of the cluster, Carrollton stays undefeated of 11-0, while the Raiders defeated both Springfield Lanphier 16-1 and Monticello 2-1, and are now 4-6.

CARLINVILLE 5, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 3

Carlinville spotted Northwestern a 3-0 first inning lead, then scored twice in the third and fourth to go ahead, then added an insurance run in the seventh to take the road win over the Tigers.

Karly Tipps had three hits for the Cavaliers, while Isabella Tiburzi had two hits and a RBI, and both Kendal Maddox and Braley Wiser had a hit and drove in two runs each. Hallie Gibson went all the way inside the circle, striking out 10.

Carlinville is now 9-2, while the Tigers go to 1-3.

HARDIN CALHOUN 0, STANFORD OLYMPIA 0

In the first game of a cluster at Carrollton, the Warriors and Spartans engaged in a pitching dual that ended in a scoreless stalemate after six innings.

Katie Matthews, Anabel Eilerman, Audrey Gilman, and Grace Ballard had the hits for the Warriors, while Gilman went all the way in the circle, striking out 10.

Olympia lost to Rochester 7-6, then defeated Gillespie 2-1, and are now 9-1-1.

HARDIN CALHOUN 5, MONTICELLO 0

In Calhoun's second game of the day, the Warriors scored twice in the first and fifth, while adding on a single run in the second, to defeat Monticello

Lacy Pohlman had a hit and RBI for Calhoun, while Layna Longnecker Delanii Klaas, Ballard and Haylee Armbruster also had hits, and Eilerman drove home a run. Gilman struck out seven more batters, while Arbruster fanned two.

The Sages lost to Milford Midwest Central/Illini Central 2-1, while their final result against New Berlin wasn't available, and are now 6-7.

HARDIN CALHOUN 5, WILLIAMSVILLE 2

In the final game of the day, Calhoun scored all five runs in the opening inning as the Warriors went on to defeat Williamsville.

Klaas had three hits to pace the Warriors, while Ballard hit a solo homer in a two-hit and RBI day, with both Eilerman and Matthews, also having two hits and an RBI, and Armbruster had a hit and two RBIs. Gilman struck out eight while in the circle, and Eilerman fanned one.

The Bullets defeated Havana 14-0 and Morrison 4-1, and are now 6-4, while Calhoun stays undefeated at 8-0-1.

RED BUD 4, TRIAD 3

In the first game of a cluster at Eagleview Elementary School in Columbia, Triad went out to a 3-0 first-inning lead, but Red Bud scored twice in both the second and fifth innings to take the win.

Phoebe Feldman and Delaney Hess both had hits and RBIs for the Knights, with both Chloe Seger and Lauren Williams also having hits. Both Kenzi Sievers and Jillian Monahan struck out one batter each inside the circle.

The Musketeers also lost to the host Eagles 10-9, and are now 4-4 on the year

COLUMBIA 11, TRIAD 10

In a bit of a slugfest in the cluster's final game, both Triad and Columbia scored three runs each in the opening inning, with the Eagles taking a 9-7 lead after three innings, putting up six runs in the third after the Knights scored twice in both the second and third. Triad took the lead back with three in the fourth, but Columbia scored in the fourth to tie the game, and scored a single run in the sixth to win it.

Hess led the Knights with two hits and two RBIs, while Seger and Feldman both had two hits and an RBI, Alyssa DeWitte had a hit and drove home two runs, and Syd Horn also delivered an RBI. Hess had the only strikeout while in the circle.

The Eagles are now 7-3, while the Knights go to 5-8.

