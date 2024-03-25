BASEBALL

IMG ACADEMY BLACK (BRADENTON, FLA.) 8, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 5 (8 INNINGS)

In the final of the tournament, IMG Academy, from Bradenton, Fla., scored three runs in the top of the eighth to win the championship over McGivney.

The Ascenders scored a single run in the first, while the Griffins twice in the home half of the second to take the lead. IMG then scored twice in the top of the third to take back the lead, while McGivney scored three in the bottom of the inning to go back in front 5-3. The Ascenders then scored single runs in the fifth and sixth to tie the game and force an extra inning, where IMG scored three times in the top of the eighth to take the game and championship.

Drew Kleinheider and Wendler both had two hits to lead the Griffins, while Nathan Terhaar had a hit and two RBIs, Justin Terhaar came up with a hit and RBI, Ben Sink had a hit, and Gerold Myatt also drove home a run.

Sink struck out five while on the mound, while Ryker Keller and Chase Kelley struck out three each.

IMG is now 11-0, while the Griffins go to 7-1.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 11, LAUSANNE COLLEGIATE (MEMPHIS) 1

In the semifinals of the USA Classic, defending champion McGivney scored nine times in the opening two innings to win and advance to the final for the second year in a row.

The Lynx scored a single run in the top of the first inning, then the Griffins scored four runs in the bottom of the first, five in the second, and single runs in the third and fifth to take the 10-run rule win.

Kannon Kamp had two hits and two RBIs to lead McGivney, with Issac Wendler coming up with two hits, and both Nick Franklin and Nathan Terhaar had a hit and three RBIs.

Kamp went all the way on the mound, striking out three.

Lausanne goes to 5-1 on the season.

GREENBRIER, ARK. 11, COLLINSVILLE 0

In the fifth-place semifinals of the Perfect Game USA High School Classic at the USA Stadium Complex in Millington, Tenn., Greenbrier held Collinsville to one hit in winning the game.

Carson Parrill had the only hit in the game for the Kahoks, while both Blaine Martinez and Logan O'Dell struck out three while on the mound, with Matt Reynolds fanning one. In another game for seventh place, Collinsville lost to Mumford, Tenn., 5-2. Ethan Bagwell had two hits for the Kahoks, with Kris Alcorn and Jace Madura having the other hits.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 15, HERRIN 3

CM scored 10 runs in its final two innings in its road win at Herrin.

The Eagles scored three runs in the top of the first, while the Tigers got a single run in the half of the third. CM then hit Herrin with seven runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth, while the Tigers scored twice in the home half of the fifth, as the Eagles got the 10-run rule win.

Tanner Hokamp had three hits and two RBIs for CM, while Riley Lamb had two hits and three RBIs, and both Jacob Flowers and Tyler Mills had two hits and an RBI each. Noah Peterson also had a hit and three RBIs for the Eagles.

Trent Heflin had three strikeouts while on the mound for CM.

Herrin is now 1-6-1, following a 6-1 loss later in the day to Olney Richland County.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 6, OLNEY RICHLAND COUNTY 5

CM made it a two-game sweep with a close win over Richland County at Herrin.

The Tigers jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the first, with the Eagles scoring twice in the second to cut the lead. Richland County added a pair of runs in the top of the third, with CM getting a single run in the home half, tying the game in the fourth with a pair of runs, and going ahead in the fifth with a single run, holding on to win.

Elijah Gruen had two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Kale Hawk had two hits and drove in a run, Flowers had a hit and RBI, and August Frankford also had an RBI. Brayden Prott fanned five while on the mound for CM.

The Eagles are now 3-4, while the Tigers go to 4-2.

JACKSONVILLE 1, ROXANA 0

Jacksonville scored the only run of the game in the top of the seventh inning to break up a pitcher's dual and take a win over Roxana at Roxana City Park.

Kyle Campbell, Aidan Briggs, and Brady Jones all had the hits for the Shells, while Jones struck out 10 in throwing a complete game on the mound.

The Crimsons are now 4-1, while Roxana goes to 4-5.

CARROLLTON 10, VIRDEN NORTH MAC 1

Carrolton won its first game of the year going on to a big win at North Mac.

The Hawks and Panthers traded runs in the first inning, and after that, it was all Carrollton, scoring once in the third, twice in the fourth, four times in the fifth, and once in the sixth to take the win.

Lucas Howard and Carson Flowers both had two hits and three RBIs for the Hawks, while Caleb Howard had two hits and an RBI, and Koby Schnelton had a hit and an RBI. Charlie Stumpf had five strikeouts while on the mound for Carrollton, while Dagen Cordes fanned one.

The Hawks are now 1-6, while North Mac goes to 0-3.

HIGHLAND 7, MOLINE 3

In the second game of a series with Moline, Highland scored all seven of its runs unanswered in winning over the Maroons for the second time in less than 24 hours at Glik Park.

The Bulldogs scored a single run in the first, two in the third, three more in the fifth, and once in the sixth, while Moline scored all of their runs in the seventh as Highland went on to the win.

Both Keaton Favre and Adam Munie had two hits and an RBI for Highland, while Trent Clemons had a hit and RBI, and Deklan RIggs also had an RBI. Chase Knebel struck out seven, while Alex Howard fanned one.

After defeating Quincy Notre Dame in their second game, the Maroons are now 2-4.

HIGHLAND 5, QUINCY NOTRE DAME CATHOLIC 1

Clemons struck out 10 QND batters on the mound in helping Highland go on to win their second game of the day.

The Bulldogs scored twice in the second inning, then had single runs in the third and fifth, while Highland and the Raiders traded runs in the sixth for the 5-1 final.

Brayden Bircher had three hits for the Bulldogs, while Zane Kortte had a hit and three RBIs, and Chase Knebel also had an RBI. Cale Houchins also fanned one batter.

Highland is now 4-0, while QND goes to 1-5.

PERU ST. BEDE CATHOLIC 9, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 2

St. Bede scored the game's first eight runs on its way to the win over visiting North Greene

The Bruins scored once in the first, twice in the second and third, and three times in the fifth to go up 8-0. The Spartans scored their two runs in the sixth, while St. Bede scored once in the bottom of the frame to take the win.

Brad Barfield and Jacob Hinsey had a hit and RBI each for North Greene, while Garrett Hazelwonder and Payten Hemline also had hits. Hinsey struck out four while on the mound, with Barfield fanning two.

The Bruins are now 5-1, while the Spartans drop to 0-5.

GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 4, COR JESU ACADEMY CATHOLIC 2

Thea Dimitroff, Molly Peel, and Blakely Hockett, all scored in the first half, and Mea Hook all scored to help give Edwardsville a vital three points in their win over Cor Jesu Academy in Affton, Mo.

Ellie Neath assisted twice, and Pell also had an assist as Genny Burroughs made nine saves in goal to give the Tigers the win.

Edwardsville is now 4-1-0, while the Chargers open their season at 0-1-0.

GRANITE CITY 1, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 1

Strikes from Granite's Claire Thurmond and Althoff's Ellery Warren in the second half canceled each other out as the Warriors and Crusaders shared the points at Althoff's pitch.

Charlee Schwaller assisted on the goal by Thurmond, while Kathryn Gartner had four saves in goal for Granite.

The Warriors are now 3-1-1, while the Crusaders go to 0-3-2.

SOFTBALL

RED BUD 11, COLLINSVILLE 1

Red Bud led from wire-to-wire in their win over visiting Collinsville.

The Musketeers got off to a 2-0 lead after the first inning, with the Kahoks scoring their only run in the top of the third. Red Bud then scored three in their half of the third and added one in the fourth and five in the sixth to take the 10-run rule win.

Bailey Demick had a hit and Collinsville's only RBI, while Katie Bardwell, Faith Fairchild, and Lexi Rafalowski all had the other hits. Marissa Thomas struck out five while in the circle.

The Musketeers are now 2-2, while the Kahoks slide to 1-5.

CARLINVILLE 13, TAYLORVILLE 1

Carlinville led all the way in taking a 10-run rule win at Loveless Park.

The Cavaliers scored twice in the first and third, with the Tornadoes scoring their only run in the bottom of the third as Carlinville went ahead 4-1. The Cavies then scored three in the fourth and six in the sixth to take the win.

Karly Tipps had four hits and three RBIs to lead Carlinville, while Braley Wiser also had four hits, Olivia Kunz came up with three hits and an RBI, Isabella TIburzi had two hits and drove in two runs, and Chloe Pope and Kendal Maddox both had two hits and also drove home a run. Hallie Gibson went all the way inside the circle, striking out 12.

The Cavaliers are now 6-2, while Taylorville is now 1-2, after winning over White Hall North Greene 12-2.

CARROLLTON 5, AUBURN 2

Carrollton broke a 1-1 stalemate in the fourth and sixth to take a road win at Auburn.

The Hawks opened the scoring with a run in the first, which was equalized by the Trojans in the third. Carrollton then scored twice in both the fourth and sixth, while Auburn got a run in the seventh to make the 5-2 final.

Lauren Flowers had three hits and two RBIs for the Hawks, with Daci Walls having three hits and an RBI, Halle Webb had a pair of hits, and Hannah Lake drove in a run. Flowers also went all the way inside the circle, striking out 11.

Carrolton improves to 5-0, while the Trojans go to 4-2.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 10-16, GRANITE CITY 1-1

It was all Southwestern from the start, as the Piasa Birds swept a doubleheader at home over visiting Granite City.

In the first game, Southwestern broke on top with one run in the first and two in the second, then scored six runs in the fifth, while the Warriors and the Birds traded runs in the sixth to take the opening game win.

Vivian Zurheide led Southwestern with four hits, including a home run, and three RBIs, while Maddy Fenstermaker had four hits, including a solo home run, and an RBI, Ella Kadell had two hits, and both Josie Hagen and Gabby Poole had a hit and two RBIs each.

Audrey Barnes had a hit and the only RBI for Granite, with Grace Jones, Olivia Essington, and Christine Myers having the other hits.

Grace Strohbeck went all the way in the circle for the Birds, striking out five, while Myers fanned two for the Warriors.

In the nightcap, Southwestern scored four times in the first, while the Warriors scored their only run in the top of the second. The Birds then scored eight in the home half and followed up with two runs in both the third and fourth innings to take the win.

Fenstermaker had three hits and three RBIs for Southwestern, while Hagen had three hits and two RBIs, Sydney Valdes had three hits and an RBI, Vivian Zurheide had two hits and two RBIs, and Abby McDonald had two hits and an RBI.

Isabella Mangi had a hit and Granite's only RBI, while Morgan Buckingham, Alexis Ruiz, Emilee Saggio, Brooke Donahue, and Rachel Willaredt had the other Warrior hits.

Mya Greenwell went all the way in the circle for Southwestern, striking out four, while Saggio fanned two and Willaredt one for Granite.

The Piasa Birds are now 4-2, while the Warriors drop to 2-5.

PARK HILL (MO.) CENTRAL 8, TRIAD 5

In the first game of a cluster at Park Hill Central High in Park Hill, Mo. the host Rebels led all the way through in taking the win over Triad.

Central scored three times in the first, once in the third, and four times in the fifth, while the Knights scored all of their five runs in the top of the seventh to make it close, but the rally fell short.

Delaney Hess had three hits for Triad, while Alyssa DeWitte came up with two hits and two RBIs, Chloe Seger had a pair of hits, and Lizzy Little had a hit and two RBIs. Hess also struck out four while inside the circle.

The Rebels also defeated Belleville West 3-2. and are now 5-4 on the season.

TRIAD 10, BELLEVILLE WEST 4

Triad bounced back from the loss to Park Hill Central to take a win over Belleville West.

The Knights scored twice in the opening inning, while the Maroons got one of the runs back in the bottom of the second. Triad recovered to score four runs in the top of the third, while West hit three runs in the home half, but the Knights hit one in the fourth and three in the sixth to take the win.

Syd Horn led the Knights in the second game with three hits and an RBI, while DeWitte had two hits, Seger and Andie Green both had a hit and two RBIs, and Addi Jones also delivered an RBI.

Jillian Monahan struck out five for Triad, while Kenzi Sievers fanned two.

The Knights are now 4-4, while the Maroons go to 0-5.

