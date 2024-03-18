SATURDAY, MARCH 16 SPORTS ROUND-UP

BASEBALL

ALTON 13, BRADLEY BOURBONNAIS 8: In the PBR showcase at Roy Lee Field at the Simmons Sports Complex, Alton used a seven-run fifth inning to take their first win of the year over Bradley Bourbonnais.

Both the Redbirds and Boilermakers traded five runs in the third inning, with Alton putting up their seven-run fifth to go up 12-5. BBCHS got three of the runs back in the bottom of the fifth, with the Redbirds scoring a second run to take their 13-8 win.

Logan Hickman had two hits and three RBIs to lead Alton, with Deon Harrington adding two hits and two RBIs, Colton Wendle had a hit and drove in three runs, Austin Rathgeb and Carsen Bristow each had a hit and RBI, Jack Puent and Ayden Calvert both had a hit, and Reid Murray had two RBIs.

Rathgeb struck out five while on the mound, with Scott Bartow fanning two, and both Hickman and Nolan Parker struck out one each.

The Redbirds are now 1-1, while the Boilermakers go to 1-3 after losing to Washington later in the day.

JERSEY 9, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 0: Jersey took the first of two games on the day with a win over defending IHSA Class 1A champions Gibault in a cluster at home.

The Panthers scored six runs in the fourth, two in the fifth, and one in the sixth to take their first win of the day.

Abe Kribs had two hits and four RBIs to lead Jersey, while Zach Weiner had two hits, including a solo home run, his first of the year, and a RBI, Gage Walker also had two hits and drove home a run, John Paul Vogel had a hit and two RBIs, Jace Marshall came up with a hit and RBI, and both Gage Carey and J.R. Wells had a hit each.

Easton Heafner went all the way on the mound, allowing two hits, while walking two and striking out eight.

ROXANA 11, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 1: In the second game of the cluster, Roxana used a seven-run sixth inning to take a 10-run rule win over Gibault.

The Shells started out with three runs in the first, with the Hawks scoring their only run in the second. Roxana then scored once in the fourth before closing out the game with their seven-run sixth.

Elias Theis had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Shells, with Dalton Cariker having two hits and a RBI, Kael Hester came up with a pair o hits, both Aiden Briggs and Kyle Campbell had a hit and two RBIs each, Zeb Katzmarek had a hit, and Mason Crump drove in a run.

Crump went all the way on the mounds, allowing a run on three hits, walking one and striking out nine.

The Hawks are now 0-3 on the season.

JERSEY 13. ROXANA 10: In the final game of the cluster, Jersey outlasted Roxana in a slugfest, marked by big innings from both teams.

The Shells opened with two runs in the top of the first, with the Panthers getting back one of the runs in the home half to make it 2-1. Roxana then scored five runs in the fourth, while Jersey scored once in the bottom of the inning, hitting the Shells with six runs in the fifth and five in the sixth, while Roxana scored once in the sixth and twice in the seventh, but came up short as Jersey took their second win of the day.

Zach Weiner had two hits, including a homer, and drove in two runs, for the Panthers, with Vogel and Luke Swanson also having a pair of hits and RBIs each, Kaeden Hutchins had a pair of hits, Walker had a hit and drove home three runs, both Heafner and Kribs had a hit each, and Wells drove in a run.

Hester led the Shells with three hits and a RBI, while Caiden Davis had two hits and a RBI, both Brady Jones and Caleb Wonders each had a hit and two RBIs, Katzmarek and Elias Theis had a hit and RBI each, and Briggs had a hit.

Jude Jones had four strikeouts on the mound for Jersey, while Wells fanned three. Theis struck out four for Roxana, with Briggs fanning three, and Trevor Gihring struck out one.

The Panthers are now 2-1, while the Shells go to 3-3.

JOLIET CATHOLIC ACADEMY 8, TRIAD 7: Joliet Catholic scored six runs in the final three innings, and held off a rally by Triad to take the win in the PBR showcase at Triad's park.

The Knights took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, with the Hillmen countering with a run in the second. Triad took back the lead with two in the second, but Joliet Catholic scored once in the fourth, three times in the fifth, twice in the sixth, and once in the seventh, while the Knights scored twice in both the sixth and seventh, but came up short.

Carter Vandever had three hits and a RBI for Triad, while Donny Becker had two hits and two RBIs, Owen Droy came up with a pair of hits, Landon Loomis hit a two-run homer for his only hit and RBIs, and Brady Coon came up with a hit.

Hayden Bermreuter had four strikeouts while on the mound, with Drew Winslow fanning three, and Riley Moore struck out one.

The Hillmen are now 3-0 on the young season.

TRIAD 15, OAK FOREST 6: The Knights bounced back in their second game to take a big win over Oak Forest.

The Bengals opened the scoring with a run in the first, with Triad scoring four times in the home half to take the lead. Oak Forest scored single runs in the second and third to cut the lead to 4-3, with the Knights scoring two in the fourth, five in the fifth, and four in the sixth, while the Bengals came up with two in the sixth and one in the seventh as Triad gained a split on the day.

Bernreuter had three hits, including a homer, and four RBIs for the Knights, while both Hayden Bugger and Gabe Deaver had three hits and two RBIs each, Droy had a pair of hits, Loomer hit a three-run homer, hist second of the day and season, for his only hit and RBIs, and Vandever also had a hit and drove in three runs.

Droy struck out three while on the mound, and Wyatt Suter fanned one.

The Knights are now 2-1, while Oak Forest is 1-1, having defeated Mahomet-Seymour earlier in the day.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 5, LISLE BENET ACADEMY CATHOLIC 1: A.J. Sutberry hit a walk-off grand slam homer in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a dramatic win for McGivney over Benet in the PBR showcase at Griffins Field.

The Griffins took the lead in the home half of the fourth with a single run, which was countered by the Redwings in the top of the fifth. It helped set the stage for Sutberry's grand slam to give the win to McGivney.

Drew Kleinheider, along with both Justin and Nathan Terhaar, all had two hits each for McGivney, while Sutberry's homer was his only hit and RBIs, and Issac Wendler also had a hit.

Kannon Kamp struck out five while on the mounds, with Evan Koontz fanning two, and both Mason Holmes and Ryker Keller each had a strikeout.

The Griffins are now 3-0, while Benet goes to 1-1.

OAK PARK-RIVER FOREST 7, COLLINSVILLE 4: At Blazier Field in O'Fallon, Collinsville lost an early 4-0 lead in dropping the decision to OPRF.

The Kahoks scored all four of their runs in the opening inning, with the Huskies scoring twice in the second, once in the third, three times in the fifth, and once in the sixth to take the win.

Both Ethan Bagwell and Adam Bovinett had two hits for Collinsville, while Kris Alcorn hit a two-run homer for his only hits and RBIs, Keaton Call had a hit and RBI, and Amari Berry also drove in a run.

Mason Hartman fanned four while on the mound, with Bryce Lemp striking out three, and Carter Harrington struck out two.

Both the Kahoks and OPRF are now 1-2 on the year.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3, HILLSBORO 2: At Gordon Moore Park, Marquette scored twice in the fifth, after Hillsboro took the lead with two in the third, and pushed across the winning run n the sixth as the Explorers took a close win.

Both Jack Pruitt and Joe Stephan had a hit and RBI for Marquette, while Will Fahnestock, Keller Jacobs and Mikey Wilson all had hits.

Andrew Zacha struck out 12 while on the mound, while Wilson fanned two.

The Explorers are now 1-1, while the Hilltoppers go to 0-3.

DUNLAP 6, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2: In the opening games of the season for CM, at Roy Lee Field at the Simmons Sports Complex on SIU-Edwardsville, Dunlap scored in six of the seven innings to take the win.

The two teams traded runs in the first inning, with Dunlap scoring single runs in the second through fourth innings, with CM scoring a single run in the fifth. Dunlap scored twice in the sixth to take the win.

Jacob Flowers had a hit and RBI for CM, while Tanner Holkamp had the other hit in the game. Tyler Mills struck out three batters while on the mound.

Dunlap is now 4-0 on the year.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 8, TEUTOPOLIS 7: At the Edwardsville High turf field, CM bounced back to take their first win, although the Eagles had to hold on to take the win over Teutopolis.

The Eagles scored three runs in the first, two in the third and three more in the fourth to take an 8-0 lead, but the Wooden Shoes scored seven runs in the seventh to come close, but CM held on to win.

Noah Petersen had two hits, including his first home run of the year, and three RBIs for the Eagles, while both Flowers and Mills had two hits and two RBIs, Kale Hawk had a hit and RBI, and Carter Braun, August Frankford, and Dane Godar all had hits.

Flowers struck out two batters while on the mound.

CM starts off the season 1-1, while T-Town is now 1-2.

VALMEYER 4, VARNA MIDLAND 1: At Lenz Field in Jacksonville, Valmeyer won the first of its two games on the day in a close decision over Midland.

The Pirates scored twice in the first to take an early lead, with the Timberwolves cutting the lead in the top of the third with a single run. Valmeyer then scored single runs in the fifth and seventh to take the win.

Luke Blackwell had two hits and drove in a pair of runs for the Pirates, while Chase Snyder had a hit and RBI, and both Jacob Brown and Xavier Smither had hits.

Blackwell, Jake Coats and Ripken Voelker all struck out three batters each while on the mound.

Midland goes to 0-3-1 on the season.

NORRIDGE RIDGEWOOD 11, VALMEYER 3: In Valmeyer's second game, Ridgewood outscored the Pirates 9-1 in the final two innings to take the win at Lenz Field.

The Rebels scored single runs in the second and third innings to go up 2-0, but Valmeyer scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game. Ridgewood plated four runs in the sixth and five runs in the seventh, to the Pirates' single run in the bottom of the seventh to take the win.

Coats and Troy Neff had two hits and a RBI each for Valmeyer, with Snyder also having a hit and RBI, and Jake Killy came up with a hit. Both Evan Hill and Gavin Rau fanned two men each on the mound.

The Rebels are now 3-0, with the Pirates going to 2-2.

PAWNEE 10, BUNKER HILL 0: Pawnee scored six times in the third inning, and never looked back in taking a 10-run rule win over Bunker Hill.

The Indians scored twice in the first, six in the third and twice more in the fifth to take their win.

Ethan Heiens, Kaleb Softly, Chase Butler, and Dean Throne all had the hits for the Minutemen, while Kameron Johnson struck out four.

Pawnee is now 4-0, while Bunker Hill goes to 1-2.

LITCHFIELD 12, CARROLLTON 0: Litchfield led from start to finish in taking a win over Carrollton, who lost a second game to an unidentified team 10-9 later in the day.

The Purple Panthers scored single runs in the first and second innings, then scored twice in both the third and fourth innings, and also scored three times in both the sixth and seventh innings to take the win.

Dagan Cordes, Lucas Howard, and Charlie Stumpf all had hits for the Hawks, while both Howard and Eli Cox fanned three batters each.

Litchfield is now 3-0, while Carrollton falls to 0-4.

PITTSFIELD 10, STAUNTON 0: In the first of two games played by Staunton on the day, the Bulldogs fell to Pittsfield.

The Saukees scored five runs in the third, two more times in the fourth, a single run in the fifth, and twice in the sixth to take the 10-run rule win.

Both Carter Legendre and Drake Billings had two hits each for Staunton, while Matt Overby had the other hit. Ashton Rizzi struck out two while on the mound, and Overby fanned

Pittsfield goes to 3-0 on the season.

HAVANA 10, STAUNTON 7: In Staunton's nightcap, Havana outscored the Bulldogs 7-4 late to take the win over the Bulldogs.

Both Staunton and the Ducks traded three run inning to get started, with Havana scoring twice in the third, four times in the fourth and once in the seventh, while the Bulldogs scored one on the fourth and three in the fifth, to take the win.

Billings had a hit and two RBIs for Staunton, with Luke Goldasich having a hit and a RBI, Ethan Sharp also had a hit, and Zane Anderson, Vincent Smith, and Victor Buehler all had RBIs.

Both Luke Goldesich and Buehler struck out one batter apiece while on the mound.

The Ducks are now 1-3, while the Bulldogs go to 1-4.

SOFTBALL

FREEBURG 8, TRIAD 0: Triad ran into Freeburg pitcher Sam Roulanaitis, who struck out 13, while scattering seven hits in the Midgets' win over the Knights in the first of two games on the day for Triad.

Freeburg scored a single run in the third, four runs in the fourth, a single run in the fifth and three runs in the sixth to take the win.

Chloe Seger had two hits for Triad, while Phoebe Feldman, Andie Green, Delaney Hess, Addi Jones, and Lauren Williams all had hits, while Jillian Monahan came up with a pair of strikeouts for

Jillian Monahan had two strikeouts for Triad while in the circle.

The Midgets are now 4-0 on the season.

TRIAD 21, O'FALLON 1: Triad bounced back in a big way to earn a split on the day, scoring six times in the first and not looking back in a big win over O'Fallon.

The Knights scored their first six runs in the opening inning, with the Panthers scoring their only run in the top of the second. It was all Triad after that, scoring twice in the bottom of the second, then hitting O'Fallon with seven runs in the third and six more in the fourth to take the 15-run rule win.

Feldman led the Knight with four hits and six RBIs, while Seger had four hits and three RBIs, Green had three hits and drove in four runs, Alyssa DeWitte had two hits and drove home a run, Jones had a pair of hits, Jillian Monahan had a hit and three RBIs, Grace Zitta had a hit and drove in two runs, and Addison Haggerty, Hess and Syd Horn all had a hit.

Kenzi Sievers struck out two while in the circle.

The Knights are now 1-3, while the Panthers are 0-3.

HILLSBORO 9, GRANITE CITY 1: Hillsboro scored nine unanswered runs after Granite City took an early lead in taking a win in the first of two for the Warriors at Granite.

After the Warriors scored a single run in the first, the Hilltoppers scored three times in the second, and twice in the second, fifth, and seventh to take the win.

Chloe Randolph had three hits for Granite, while Rachel Willlaredt had two hits and the Warriors' only RBI, and Christine Myers came up with two hits. Myers also threw a complete game inside the circle, fanning five.

Hillsboro is now 2-2 after losing its second game to Trenton Wesclin 12-2.

TRENTON WESCLIN 11, GRANITE CITY 1: it was all Wesclin in the second game for Granite, falling behind early as Wesclin took a six-inning, 10-run rule win.

Wesclin score two in both the first and third innings to go ahead 4-0, with Granite scoring its only run in the fourth. Wesclin then scored five times in the fifth and twice more in the sixth to take the win.

Randolph, Makayla Tanksley, Myers, Morgan Buckingham, an Emilee Saggio all had hits for Granite, while Willaredt had the only RBI, along with the only strikeout inside the circle.

Wesclin is now 3-1, while Granite slips to 1-2.

ROXANA 11, MASCOUTAH 6: Roxana scored nine times in the final four innings after Mascoutah took the lead, going on to the win at Roxana City Park.

The Shells scored twice in the opening frame, with the Indians scoring once in the second and twice in the third to take a 3-2 lead. Roxana bounced back with two runs each in the third and fourth innings, four runs in the fifth, and a single run in the sixth. Mascoutah score wice in the sixth and once more in the sevneth to make the 11-6 final.

Madison John had a big day for the Shells, with three hits, including her first home run of the year, and three RBIs, with Calista Stahlhut having two hits and four RBIs, Ridley Allen hit a two-run homer for her only hit and RBIs, both Ava Cherry and Lilli Ray had a hit and RBI each, and Kylah Brown came up with a hit.

Stahlhut again went all the way in the circle, striking out 11.

The Shells are now 3-0, while the Indians fall to 1-1.

CARLINVILLE 7, BLOOMINGTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC 2: Hallie Gibson had a big game inside the circle, giving up two runs with out a hit while striking out 16, as Carlnville won at Loveless Park over Bloomington Central Catholic.

The Cavaliers scored twice in the second, third and fourth innings, while the Saints score their two run in the third, with Carlinville adding another run in the sixth for the 7-2 final.

Karly Tipps had a pair of hits, including a homer, and three RBIs for the Cavies, while Hannah Gibson hit a two-run homer for her only hit and RBI, Kendal Maddox, Addie Ruyle, Braley Wiser all had hits, and Chloe Pope drove in a run.

Carlinville is now 2-1, while BCC is now 1-3.

