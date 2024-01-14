SATURDAY, JANUARY 13 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 55, PANA 32: In another game at the Litchfield Shootout, Marquette hit on all cylinders in defeating Pana.

The Explorers led all the way through, holding edges of 10-7, 27-16 and 40-28 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Panthers in the fourth quarter 15-4.

Braden Kline came up with another big game for Marquette with 20 points, while Jaden Rochester had 18 points, Jaylen Cawthon had six points, Sean Williams scored five points, and both Eli Baggio and Brody Bechtold had three points each.

The Explorers are now 16-6, while Pana drops to 3-13.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS SHOOTOUT SERIES

COLLINSVILLE 71, ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC 56: In the final game of the Southern Illinois Shootout Series at Belleville Althoff Catholic, Collinsville bounced back very nicely from a tough overtime loss the night before at Belleville East, to take a good win over Vianney, of Kirkwood, Mo.

The Kahoks held the lead from start to finish, having quarter scores of 17-10, 27-25 and 51-43 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Golden Griffins in the fourth quarter 20-13 to take the win.

Nick Horras had a big game for Collinsville with 24 points, while Jamorie Wysinger had 17 points, Zach Chambers had 15 points, Tyree Brister came up with 11 points and both Stanley Carnahan and Chase Reynolds had two points each.

The Kahoks are now 19-2, while Vianney goes to 13-3.

In another result from the Shootout, Alton defeated Waterloo 77-49. The Redbirds are now 11-7, while the Bulldogs slip to 10-9.

TRIAD 57, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 33: At the Litchfield Shootout, Triad took the early lead, and kept it throughout in taking the win over McGivney.

Drew Winslow had another big game for the Knights, connecting for 28 points, while Tyler Thompson had 11 points, both Brody Hasquin and Lane Mahnesmith had four points apiece, Issac Ackerman and Ethan Stewart each scored three points, and both Owen Droy and Landon Zawodniak each hit for two points.

Nolan Keller led the Griffins with 13 points, with both Garner and Kleinheider hitting for six points each, Jansen scored four points, Carroll had three points and Jack Bukovac scored a single point.

Triad is now 12-6, while McGivney goes to 7-12.

EAST ST. LOUIS 70, SPRINGFIELD LANPHIER 58: At the Illinois Central Community College Shootout in East Peoria, East St. Louis held off Springfield Lanphier in a close game.

The Flyers took a 21-16 lead after the first quarter, but the Lions took a 35-32 lead at halftime. East Side took the lead back after the third quarter 53-48, then outscored Lanphier in the fourth quarter 17-10 to take the win.

Taylor Powell led the Flyers with 19 points, with Arlandis Brown coming up with 12 points, Davis Bynum, Robert McCline, and Montreal Stacker all scored 11 points each, and Curtis Bownes had six points.

East Side is now 11-6, while the Lions fall to 7-9.

MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 44, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 32: In a regular season game, Marissa-Coulterville held off a Maryville rally to take the win at the Lions' gym.

The Meteors led from wire-to-wire, leading 11-3, 25-9 and 39-20 after the first three quarters, with Maryville outscoring Marissa in the fourth quarter 12-5, with the Meteors taking the win.

Levi Gray, Josh Coulby and Logan Schwenk led the Lions with seven points each, while Judah Amsden and Jayden Huff both scored four points each, Cade King had two points and Seth England had a single point.

Marissa-Coulterville is now 9-8, while Maryville goes to 3-16.

In another result from Saturday, at the Chester Invitational, New Athens got past Valmeyer 58-54.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FRIDAY'S RESULT

In a girls game played on Friday night, Civic Memorial defeated Jersey 67-42.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

37TH HIGHLAND TOURNAMENT

HIGHLAND 56, COLLINSVILLE 38: In the opening round of the 37th Highland Tournament, the host Bulldogs went out to an early lead in going on to the win over Collinsville.

Larissa Taylor led Highland with 23 points, while Sophie Schroeder added 12 points, Abby Schultz chipped in with 10 points, both Jordan Bircher and Lauren Maas had four points each, and Peyton Frey had two points.

Talesha Gilmore led the Kahoks with 12 points, with Elle Guerrero came up with 11 points, Carsyn Moad hit for eight points, Katie Bardwell had five points and Ashley Janini had two points.

The Bulldogs are now 16-7, while the Kahoks go to 10-10.

In other games played in the first round, Alton won over Belleville West 91-21, Okawville held off Civic Memorial 57-50, O'Fallon won over Hillsboro 77-38, Nashville defeated Triad 58-36, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Belleville East 54-41, Taylorville won over Teutopolis 56-43, and Breese Central won over Waterloo 64=23.

In other results on Saturday, at Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis, Principia defeated East St. Louis 76-61,

MVCHA HOCKEY

In recent Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association results, on Jan. 8 at the Wilson Park ice rink in Granite City, Collinsville got by Highland 6-5, and Edwardsville stayed undefeated and untied in the league, defeating the host Warriors 3-1.

On Jan. 9 at the McKendree Metro Rec-Plex in O'Fallon, O'Fallon defeated St. John Vianney Catholic 7-2, and Belleville nipped Columbia 4-3. At the East Alton Ice Arena, Freeburg/Waterloo got past East Alton-Wood River 6-2, while Triad won over Bethalto 9-4.

FOOTBALL

SMITH APPOINTED HEAD FOOTBALL COACH, JARMAN NEW ATHLETIC DIRECTOR AT CM; Longtime boys soccer coach Derek Jarman was appointed athletic director, while Nick Smith was hired as the new head football coach at Civic Memorial in actions taken by the Bethalto Community Unit School District Number 8's Board of Education in a recent meeting.

Jarman will officially take over in the 2025-26 school year, replacing the retiring Todd Hannaford. He'll spend the 2024-25 school year shadowing Hannaford and learning the job. Jarman will step down at boys soccer coach and assistant coach with the girls soccer team, going 115-86 as boys head coach. winning three IHSA regional championships.

Smith is also head baseball coach for the Eagles, and will continue in that role for CM, He'll succeed Rick Reinhardt, who recently announced his retirement as Eagles' head coach.

As a player, Smith was a part of three straight playoff teams with CM, from 1992-94, and was also an assistant baseball coach at Alton before he was hired as CM baseball coach.

