GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS - PLAY-IN GAMES

CLASS 1A

In play-in games for the New Athens regional, Waterloo Gibault Catholic won over Steeleville 56-49 in double overtime, and Valmeyer defeated the host Yellowjackets 66-44. The Hawks are now 11-18, and advance to the semifinals against Woodlawn Monday night at 6 p.m., while the Warriors end their season 12-16. The Pirates are now 14-8, and move on to a semifinal game against Marissa-Coulterville at 7:30 p.m., on Monday. New Athens ends its season at 3-20.

In a play-in game for the Concord Triopia regional, the host Trojans eliminated Kincaid South Fork 43-38. Triopia is now 13-14, and moves on to a to a Tuesday semifinal against top-seeded Hardin Calhoun-Brussels at 6 p.m., with the second semifinal Nokomis and Winchester West Central at 7:30 p.m. The Ponies end their season at 20-12.

In the Carrollton Regional, Pleasant Hill won over Raymond Lincolnwood 35-30 to advance to a semifinal against Mt. Sterling Brown County Monday at 7 p.m. The host Hawks meet Greenfield Northwestern in the second semifinal Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Lancers' season ends at 11-20.

In the Mt. Olive regional, the host Wildcats won over Dupo 52-34, Maryville Christian eliminated Metro-East Lutheran 47-30, and Brownstown defeated Bunker Hill 57-24. The Wildcats are now 9-18, and advance to the semifinals against second seed Father McGivney Catholic Monday at 6 p.m., while the Lions go to 7-22, and meet the 24-7 Bombers in the second semifinal at 7:30 p.m. The Tigers end their season 5-20, the Knights' season ends at 3-25, and the Minutemaids conclude their season at 4-24.

CLASS 2A

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 41, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 27

The Oilers hosted the Piasa Birds Saturday afternoon inside the historic Memorial Gymnasium and it was the hosts who led 8-7 after the first quarter and then 20-12 at halftime.

Jordan Ealey led Wood River with 11 points while Ocean Bland added nine. Kaylynn Buttry scored six, Lily Trotter scored five, and Milla LeGette and Kaylin St. Peters each scored four.

Now, No. 8 seeded EAWR will move on to the regional semifinals against Staunton, the No. 2 seed. That game will be played on Monday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. in Staunton.

The Piasa Birds end their season at 12-20.

On the other side of the Staunton regional, Roxana beat Marquette Catholic 39-33 Saturday afternoon in a play-in game. The Shells will play No. 3 seeded Carlinville in the second regional semifinal on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. The regional final is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. in Staunton.

Article continues after sponsor message

CLASS 3A

TRIAD 56, SALEM 45

In a play-in game in the Salem regional, Triad seized the lead early on and never let go in eliminating the host Wildcats at Rich Mason Gym.

Savannah Hildebrand led the Knights with 24 points, while Makenna WItham added 14 points, Erica Boyce had 13 points, Delaney Hess scored three points, and Emerson Guidry had two points.

Triad is now 15-14, advancing to a first semifinal game against second seed Effingham Monday at 6 p.m., while the second semifinal between Civic Memorial and Centralia tips off at 7:30 p.m. Salem ends its season at 16-15.

BOYS BASKETBALL

TRIAD 66, ROBINSON 39

At the eighth annual Teutopolis Shootout, Triad used a strong two middle quarters in going on to defeat Robinson.

The Knights led from start to finish, having quarter scores of 17-11, 28-18, and 49-27 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Maroons in the fourth quarter 17-12.

Landon Zawodniak led Triad with 14 points, while both Donny Becer and Drew Winslow each scored 11 points, Tyler Thompson had 10 points, Ethan Stewart had eight points, Brody Hasquin hit for five points, Lane Mahnesmith had four points, and Owen Droy scored three points.

The Knights are now 19-10, while Robinson goes to 8-19.

COLLINSVILLE 55, CHATHAM GLENWOOD 32

In a rare Saturday night regular season home game, Collinsville outscored Chatham Glenwood in the middle two quarters 32-12 to take the win over the Titans at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Zach Chambers led Collinsville with 21 points, while Nick Horras had 13 points, Jamorie Wysinger scored 11 points, Stanley Carnahan hit for eight points, and Tyree Brister scored two points.

The Kahoks are now 26-3, while the Titans go to 18-10.

In other scores from Saturday, Chaminade College Prep Catholic of west St. Louis County defeated East St. Louis 87-68, at the Teutopolis Shootout, Alton won over Effingham 69-37, and in a regular season game, Staunton won at home over Pawnee 68-46.

More like this: