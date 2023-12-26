SATURDAY, DECEMBER 23 SPORTS ROUND-UP

BOYS BASKETBALL

DON MAUER HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL AT MARY INSTITUTE-COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL, LADUE, MO.

Edwardsville won its first-round game of the Don Mauer Holiday Invitational at MICDS with a 58-40 win over Ritenour of Overland, Mo., in north St. Louis County. The Tigers are now 8-4 and meet Parkway Central of Chesterfield, Mo., in West County, in the quarterfinals Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

In the other first-round results, involving all Missouri-side teams in St. Louis, Ladue Horton Watkins defeated Jennings 7748, Kirkwood won over Maplewood-Richmond Heights 71-37, the host Rams got past Parkway South 48-26, Clayton defeated Whitfield 66-46, St. Charles won over Ft. Zumwalt North 67=43 and Parkway Central defeated Miller Career Academy, the only school in the tournament from St. Louis City, 67-58, One other result, between Duchesne Catholic and Francis Howell, was not available.

REGULAR SEASON

JERSEY 60, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 58 (OT): Jersey held off a McGivney comeback that forced overtime to nip the Griffins at Havens Gym.

The Panthers took an 11-9 lead after the first quarter, with McGivney taking the lead at 26-25 at halftime. Jersey took the lead back after the third quarter 40-34, but the Griffins fought back to tie the game after regulation 48-48 to force overtime, with Jersey outscoring McGivney in the extra period 12-10 to take the hard-fought win.

Nolan Keller led the Griffins with 19 points, while David Carroll added 16 points, Noah Garner chipped in with 14 points, Chase Jansen had five points, Drew Kleinheider hit for three points and Spencer Sundberg had two points.

Jersey is now 4-7, while McGivney is now 5-9.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

49TH VISITATION ACADEMY CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT AT TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO.

ST. LOUIS LIFT FOR LIFE ACADEMY 53, HIGHLAND 46: Lift For Life Academy, a St. Louis charter school located in the Soulard neighborhood, came from behind in the second half to take the win over Highland in the opening round of the Visitation Academy Christmas Tournament.

The Bulldogs led after the first quarter 8-5, then extended the lead to 19-15 at halftime. The Hawks came back in the third to go ahead 33-28, then outscored Highland in the final quarter 20-9 to take the win and advance.

Lauren Maas led the Bulldogs with 19 points, with Larissa Taylor adding 12 points, Abby Schultz had eight points, Jordan Bircher came up with four points and Sophie Schroeder scored three points.

LFL is now 8-1 and move along to the quarterfinals against Columbia, Mo., Hickman, who defeated Edwardsville 55-27 in the second game of the first round on Saturday, with the game tipping off at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, while Highland goes to 8-7 and meets the Tigers in the consolation quarterfinal game on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

In the other games played on Saturday, St. Louis Cardinal Ritter Catholic defeated the host Vivettes 87-26, Pattonville won over Parkway West 50-40, Cape Girardeau Notre Dame Catholic got past Ursuline Academy Catholic 49-47, Incarnate Word Academy Catholic won over Westminster Christian Academy 86-25, John Burroughs School won over Nerinx Hall Catholic 59-19, and Eureka won over Cor Jesu Academy Catholic 75-57.

