Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, Sports Round-Up

SATURDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 49, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 43: Lincolnwood held off a second half rally to take the win over Southwestern at Lincolnwood's gym.

The Lancers held a small lead throughout the first three quarters, having advantages of 16-12, 23-19 and 38-29, with the Birds outscoring Lincolnwood in the fourth 14-11, with the Lancers coming out on top.

Brantley led Southwestern with 11 points, while Robinson scored nine points, Lowis hit for eight points, Darr connected for five points, Logan Custer scored three points, Brewer, Connor Wood and Logan Keith all had two points apiece and Taurus Hibbler scored a single point.

Lincolnwood is now 5-6, while the Birds go to 7-6.

COLLINSVILLE 68, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 35: Both Jamorie Wysinger and Nick Horras scored in double figures as Collinsville won over Metro-East at Hooks Gym.

The Kahoks led all the way, having leads of 24-9, 35-17 and 55-25 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Knights in the fourth quarter 13-8.

Wysinger led Collinsville with 25 points, while Horras added 16 points, Zach Chambers came up with eight points, Stanley Carnahan, Solomon Talbott and Evan Wilkinson all had four points each, Jace Wilkinson scored three points, and both DeAndre Brown and Chase Reynolds had two points apiece.

The Kahoks are now 12-0, while Metro-East goes to 0-5.

LEBANON 45, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 44: Lebanon held off a fourth-quarter rally to take the win at Maryville's gym.

The Lions held a 12-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Greyhounds came back to take a 20-19 lead at halftime. Lebanon extended the lead to 35-29 after three quarters, with Maryville rallying to outscore the Greyhounds in the fourth quarter 15-10, but Lebanon held on for the win.

Levi Gray led the Lions with 22 points, while Logan Schwenk scored 14 points, Jayden Huff hit for six points and Cade King scored two points.

The Greyhounds are now 4-7, while Maryville slips to 0-6.

CARLINVILLE 42, FRANKLIN SOUTH COUNTY 39: In a big upset, Carlinville hit three of four key free throws and South County missed a last-second shot to give the Cavaliers the win over the Vipers.

Carlinville had the lead after the first quarter, with South County taking the lead 21-19 at halftime, and extended it to 33-27 after three quarters. The Cavies outscored the Vipers in the fourth 15-6 in the final quarter to win.

Dom Alepra had a big game for Carlinville with 20 points, while Tristan Thompson came up with nine points, Matt Dunn had eight points, Tate Duckles had three points and Sawyer Smith scored two points.

The Cavies are now 2-6, while South County goes to 9-2.

In other games on Saturday, Oklahoma, City, Okla, Frederick Douglass won over East St. Louis 71-64 in the Ritenour Shootout in Overland, Mo., in north St. Louis County and Waterloo Gibault Catholic won over Father McGivney Catholic 55-42.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

On the final day of the Waterloo Gibault Candy Cane Classic, the opening tournament of the Holiday season in the area, New Athens defeated Metro-East Lutheran in the seventh place game 35-30, Valmeyer took fifth place over the Waterloo junior varsity 55-19 and Columbia won the championship game over Chester 62-37. The result for the third place game between Red Bud and the host Hawks was not available.

Article continues after sponsor message

GILLESPIE 41, HARDIN CALHOUN/BRUSSELS 37: In a regular season game at Ringhausen Gym, Calhoun held the lead in the final minute, but Gillespie rallied to take the road win.

The Miners and Warriors were tied after the first quarter 8-8, with Calhoun going ahead at halftime 19-12. Gillespie rallied in the third quarter to come to within 32-29, then outscored Calhoun in the fourth 12-5 to take the win.

Kate Zipprich led the Warriors with 14 points, while Audrey Gilman added on 13 points, Bralyn Lammy hit for five points, Stella Gress scored three points and Gracie Klaas had two points.

Gillespie is now 9-4, while Calhoun goes to 1-3.

In other regular season games, in the Southern Illinois Classic shootout at Carbondale, Jarius Powers scored 17 points and was named the game's MVP at Alton won over Peoria Notre Dame Catholic 55-42, and Normal Community defeated Edwardsville 46-35, while the result for Carlinville at Mt. Olive was not available.

FRIDAY'S RESULT

ST. LOUIS ST. MARY'S SOUTHSIDE CATHOLIC 74, EDWARDSVILLE 72 (OT): Edwardsville lost a 12-point lead in the final two minutes, as St. Mary's forced overtime, then outscored the Tigers in the extra period to take a win in the opening game of the Carbondale Holiday Shootout.

Malik Allen scored a career-high 26 points in the game, while A.J. Tillman added 18 points, Donovan Coates had nine points and Iose Epenesa scored eight points.

Dragons' star Zyree Collins led St. Mary's with 36 points, while Demetrius Griffin added 11 points, and both Caden Ward and Ethan Smith scored eight points each.

St. Mary's is now 13-0, while the Tigers go to 6-4.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 39, VIRDEN NORTH MAC 36: Southwestern rallied in the second half to take a South Central Conference win over visiting North Mac.

The Panthers led after the first quarter 9-8, then extended its lead to 22-18 at halftime and led after three quarters 27-26. The Piasa Birds outscored North Mac in the fourth quarter 14-9 to take the narrow win.

Ryan Lowis led Southwestern with 21 points, while Greyson Brewer added 11 points, Ian Brantley hit for three points and both Cason Robinson and Rocky Darr had two points each.

The Panthers fell to 3-7.

MVCHA HOCKEY

THURSDAY'S RESULT

EDWARDSVILLE 10, FREEBURG/WATERLOO 2: Luke Thomlinson scored four goals, while Fred Bramstedt and William Lukowski both added a pair of goals each, as Edwardsville stayed undefeated in the MVCHA with a big win Thursday night at the RP Lumber Center.

Bramstedt opened the scoring in the first period for the Tigers, then Thomlinson recorded a natural hat trick, scoring three in a row to give Edwardsville a 4-0 lead after the first period. Bramstedt and Lukowski scored in the second period, then Reed Wolfe, Thomlinson, Lukowski and Konnor Goclan all scored in the third to give the Tigers the win.

Edwardsville outshot Freeburg/Waterloo in the game 53-28.

The Tigers are now 11-0-0, while Freeburg/Waterloo go to 9-4-0.