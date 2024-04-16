SATURDAY, APRIL 13 SPORTS ROUND-UP

BASEBALL

ROXANA 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: CM scored first, a single run in the second, with Roxana scoring in the third, fourth, and sixth to take the win at Roxana City Park.

Both Mason Crump and Kael Hester had two hits each for the Shells, while Kyle Campbell had a hit and RBI, Trevor Gihring had a hit, and Brady Jones and Aiden Briggs both drove in a run each. Dalton Carriker pitched a complete game on the mound, striking out three.

Trent Heflin had a hit and the Eagles' only RBI, while Carter Braun, Dane Godar, and Noah Peterson had the other hits. Brayden Prott also went all the way on the mound, fanning two.

Roxana is now 14-8, while CM is now 6-11.

SPRINGFIELD 4, GRANITE CITY 1: Granite City took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third, but Springfield put up three runs in the bottom of the third, along with a single run in the fifth, gave the Senators the win, extending Granite's losing streak to 12.

Ryan Hayes, Brendan Hard, Evan Budde, Luke Robles, and Luke Haddix all had the hits for the Warriors, and Braden Fowler had the only RBI. Aiden Harris struck out six while on the mound.

Springfield is now 7-6. while Granite goes to 3-12.

HIGHLAND 8-11, MARION 3-5 (FIRST GAME, 9 INNINGS): A five-run ninth inning gave Highland the first game, and then, the Bulldogs scored six runs in the second in going on to the doubleheader sweep at Marion.

In the first game, both Chase Kneble and Garrin Stone had three hits and two RBIs for Highland, with Stone hitting a home run in the game, while Adam Munie had two hits, and both Brayden Bircher and Deklan Riggs each had a hit and two RBIs. Riggs also struck out four on the mound.

In the nightcap, Stone came up with four hits and three RBIs, while Kneble had two hits and two RBIs, and Trey Koishor had two hits and also drove in a run. Alex Howard struck out eight while on the mound, with Abe Hawkins fanning three.

The Bulldogs are now 15-0-1, while the Wildcats go to 13-4.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 18, EAST ST. LOUIS 1: Metro-East scored six runs in the first, seventh in the second, three in the third, and two in the fourth to take a 15-run rule win over East St. Louis at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center.

Owen Halusen had two hits and three RBIs for the Knights, while Gage Trendley had two hits and two RBIs, and both Cole Renken and Jacob Kober had a hit and three RBIs, with Kober hitting a three-run homer for his only hit and RBIs. Tim Schilbe had three strikeouts while on the mound, while Renken fanned two.

MonTeal Harper had the Flyers' only hit, while Jaylon Jones struck out two.

Metro-East is now 9-6, while East Side goes to 2-5-1.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3, FREEBURG 1: In Southwestern's first game of a cluster at Greenville, the Piasa Birds scored once in the fourth and twice in the fifth to take their win over Freeburg.

Both Parker LeMarr and Marcus Payne had a hit and RBI each for Southwestern, while both Logan Crane and Ryan Lowis had hits. Colin LeMarr struck out seven on the mound, while Logan Keith fanned one.

The Midgets go to 6-11 on the year.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 5, GREENVILLE 4: In Southwestern's second game, a four-run second gave the Birds the lead, with Greenville rallying to tie, but Southwestern got the game-winning run in the fourth to sweep their games in the cluster.

Keith had two hits and two RBIs for the Piasa Birds, while Hunter Newell had two hits, Parker LeMarr had a hit and RBI, and Rocky Darr also drove in a run.

Southwestern is now 14-4, while the Comets fall to 7-7-1.

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 17, SPRINGFIELD LUTHERAN 2: North Greene broke open the game with a 12-run fourth inning that gave the Spartans a 15-run rule win over visiting Springfield Lutheran.

Garrett Hazelwonder had a big day at the plate for North Greene, with four hits and seven RBIs, while Jacob Hinsey had two hits and a RBI, and both Brody Berry and Preston Bradford had a hit and two RBIs each. Brad Barfield went all the way on the mound, striking out eight.

The Spartans are now 2-5, while the Crusaders go to 3-6.

CARROLLTON 12, BUSHNELL-PRAIRIE CITY 2: Carrollton scored two in the first, three in the second, five in the third, and two more in the fifth to take a 10-run rule win at Bushnell-Prairie City.

Lucas Howard had two hits and four RBIs for the Hawks, while Carson Grafford, Jayce Steinkuhler, and Koby Schnelton each had a hit and two RBIs. Landon Grafford struck out two while on the mound, while Eli Cox fanned one.

Carrollton is now 3-11, while the Spartans fall to 4-12.

SOFTBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 18, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 1: Southwestern scored 13 runs in the third to take a 15-run rule win at Metro-East.

Ella Kadell had three hits and three RBIs for the Piasa Birds, while Josie Hagen came up with two hits and two RBIs, Mya Greenwell had two hits and a RBI, Grace Strohbeck had two hits, and Abby McDonald had a grand slam homer for her only hit and four RBIs. Strohbeck went all the way inside the circle, striking out four.

Grace Hopp had two hits to lead the Knights, while Taylor Weber and Angela Baker also had hits. Alexis Weber struck out four inside the circle.

Southwestern is now 9-8, while Metro-East drops to 3-5.

JOHNSTON CITY 1, HIGHLAND 0 (8 INNINGS): Johnston City pushed across the game's only run in the eighth to take the win over visiting Highland.

Bailey Mettler, Hailey Ritz, Lucy Becker, Jordan Bircher, and Abby Schultz had the hits for the Bulldogs, while Kaitlyn Wilson struck out 14 while in the circle.

The Indians are now 16-5, while Highland goes to 6-6.

PITTSFIELD 6-20, ALTON 0-4: Pittsfield scored five runs in the third and one in the sixth to take the first game, then scored six in the first, nine in the fourth and five more in the fifth to take a 10-run rule win in the nightcap in sweeping a doubleheader over Alton at Redbirds Park.

Grace Presley had the only hit for the Redbirds in the opener, and also went all the way inside the circle, striking out nine. In the nightcap, Laci Fischer had three hits and a RBI, while Morgan Plummer had two hits and two RBIs, Jordan Watsek had a hit and RBI, and both Josie Landyut and Savannah Russell each had a hit. Makenzie Rayfield struck out two inside the circle.

The Saukees are now 8-4, while Alton goes to 3-8.

ROCHESTER 2, CARLINVILLE 1 (8 INNINGS): Rochester scored first in the third, but Carlinville tied the game in the seventh to force extra innings, but the Rockets scored in the eighth to take the decision.

Hallie Gibson had three hits and the only RBI for the Cavaliers, while Chloe Pope, Braley Wiser, and Olivia Kunz had the other hits. Gibson also struck out 11 in throwing a complete game in the circle.

Rochester is now 12-4, while Carlinville goes to 13-3.

CARROLLTON 4, PAWNEE 3: Carrollton trailed 3-2 after four, but scored twice in the fifth, and held on to win their 19th game in a row at Pawnee.

Daci Walls had two hits and three RBIs for the Hawks, with Hannah Uhles having two hits and a RBI, and Hayden McMurtrie had a hit. Uhles struck out six while in the circle, and Lauren Flowers fanned two.

Carrollton is now 19-0, while the Indians go to 7-2.

TRENTON WESCLIN 9, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Wesclin scored once in the second, and four runs in both the third and seventh to take the win over EAWR at Leroy Emerick Field.

Jayde Kassler, Lilly Tretter, Haley Pratt, Camey Adams, and KayLynn Buttery all had the Oilers' hits, while Pratt went all the way in the circle, striking out three.

The Warriors are now 12-4, while EAWR falls to 3-13.

JACKSONVILLE 8, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 7: A four-run bottom of the sixth gave Jacksonville a come-from-behind win over visiting North Greene.

Larissa Heberling led the Spartans with three hits and a RBI, while Kaydence Ford had two hits and a RBI, and Lynley Rollins, Kearsten Smith, and Brandy Davidson all had a hit and RBI. Chelsey Castleberry went all the way inside the circle, striking out nine.

The Crimsons are now 8-7, while North Greene tumbles to 3-9.

GIRLS SOCCER

GRANITE CITY 2, INCARNATE WORD ACADEMY CATHOLIC 1: Mya McKechan and Madison Vasiloff both scored in the second half to give Granite City the three points over Incarnate Word in a tournament at St. Joseph's Academy Catholic in Frontenac, Mo.

Savanhna Kammanyvong and Natalie Kondrich assisted on the goals, while Kathryn Gartner had four save in goal for the Warriors.

The Red Knights are now 2-7-0.

In Granite's second game, the host Angels won over the Warriors 4-0. St. Joe's record remains at 100 percent at 11-0-0, while Granite is now 6-4-2.

HIGHLAND 3, BREESE CENTRAL 1: Peyton Beard had a brace (two goals), while Madalyn Roach also scored as Highland took the three points at Central.

Madison Emig and Maddie Molitor had assists for the Bulldogs, while Sophia Fleming had three saves in goal.

Highland is now 7-4-0, while the Cougars go to 3-8-0.

