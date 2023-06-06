DUBUQUE, Iowa (June 6, 2023) - The University of Dubuque congratulates the following student - Sasha Daughrity of Glen Carbon - on being appointed to the Spring Semester 2023 Academic Dean's List.

Full-time students in good academic standing (registered for and have earned 12 or more letter grade credits for the term) who earn a term grade point average of 3.5 or above and who do not have any grades of Incomplete for the term are named to the Dean's List. Once grades have been submitted for any Incompletes, the Office of Academic Affairs will review eligibility again for possible placement on the Dean's List for the given term.

