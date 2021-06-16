GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Police Department announced today that Sgt. James T. Jones, affectionately known as “Sarge,” has retired from the Glen Carbon Police Department after 45 years of service to the community.

“Sarge” was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 1977. He began service with the Glen Carbon Police on October 5, 1976, as a patrol officer.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Sarge” is most known for his assignment to motorcycle patrol, which he began in 2009.

“This is a bittersweet moment for every member of our agency, as it is the end of an era but also the beginning of a peaceful, prosperous, and well-deserved retirement for Sarge,” the Glen Carbon Police said in a statement. “We will miss you every day. Thank you for your time and commitment to this agency and to this community.”

More like this: