ROXANA - Junior Sarah Baldwin was a member of the Roxana girls' volleyball team this past fall and counted on heavily as a setter. Baldwin can also play the middle hitter role.

The good news for Roxana’s girls program is Baldwin will return in the fall 2024. Sarah is being recognized for her abilities this past season with the Shells as a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for Roxana.

Sarah’s head girls volleyball coach Andrea Keller spoke very highly of her setter.

“She did an amazing job this past year of taking a role as a setter, especially since she has never done it before,” Coach Keller said. “She is a dynamite hitter and is always working on improving her game and working to become a better setter and all-around player.”

Coach Keller said Sarah will only improve as she takes the experience of her junior year into her senior year in the fall of 2024.

Again congrats to Sarah for her recognition as a Midwest Members Credit Union Roxana girls Athlete of the Month.

