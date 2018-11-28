GRAFTON - Grafton’s 2018 Christmas season event is Santa’s Chocolate Express, a change from the event held over the last 9 years.

Formerly called “A Taste of Chocolate”, Santa’s Chocolate Express has been expanded into a town-wide experience and will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1.

“This event was previously known as "Taste of Chocolate" and hosted at the Grafton Winery. The Grafton Winery will be celebrating their 10th anniversary. This year, in an effort to engage more businesses and create an opportunity to showcase several businesses and attractions throughout Grafton, we have created “Santa’s Chocolate Express”, said Janey Brummett, incoming Chamber President and Chair of the Santa’s Chocolate Express.

“Taste of Chocolate has always been a well-attended event, Grafton is a great venue and attendees love the homemade chocolate. “With this years’ Santa’s Chocolate Express, we are hoping to draw even higher participation while still offering a variety of homemade chocolates as well as participant gifts of a holiday shopping bag and wine glass and great specials in our shops, restaurants, pubs and wineries as well as a tour of many of our wonderful guest houses.”

She went on to say each participant will be registered to win a free overnight stay in a beautiful Grafton guest house.

Participants can visit local businesses to collect a variety of chocolates, enjoy caroling on the downtown streets, and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at Grove Memorial Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Also new this year is the opportunity to tour Grafton’s lodging and guest houses. Ticket holders will be invited to register to win a free overnight stay at one of those participating guest houses.

Santa’s Chocolate Express will begin and end at the ice skating rink at The Loading Dock. Tickets are required for this event and include free shuttle service, a complimentary treat at each participating business, and a holiday shopping bag with a small selection of chocolates and a holiday wine glass. With seven designated shuttle stops, “express riders” will experience a variety of shops, eateries, and scenic views throughout town. Many businesses will be offering specials and discounts, giving riders and strollers a chance for some Christmas shopping or a special holiday.

Tickets are $9 in advance and $10 the day of the event. Advance tickets can be purchased online at: https://www.graftonilchamber.com/chocolate-express.

