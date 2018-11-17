ALTON - Santa made a stop by Lovejoy Elementary School Friday morning to join students in their mission to read “eight days a week.”

Santa, along a few of his elves, took the time to read the Wonky Donkey as well as present awards to winners of the student bookmark contest.

 