Santa makes a stop at Lovejoy Elementary
November 17, 2018 7:46 PM November 18, 2018 7:47 AM
ALTON - Santa made a stop by Lovejoy Elementary School Friday morning to join students in their mission to read “eight days a week.”
Santa, along a few of his elves, took the time to read the Wonky Donkey as well as present awards to winners of the student bookmark contest.