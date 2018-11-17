Santa makes a stop at Lovejoy Elementary Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Santa made a stop by Lovejoy Elementary School Friday morning to join students in their mission to read “eight days a week.” Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Santa, along a few of his elves, took the time to read the Wonky Donkey as well as present awards to winners of the student bookmark contest.