EAST ST. LOUIS – Santa is already out making holiday gift deliveries. But instead of his sleigh and reindeer, Santa is using a semi-trailer and a logistics company to help get the job done.

FW Logistics is helping Santa deliver over 4,100 brand new, extremely large and plush stuffed animals to students across the East St. Louis School District. Preschool students at Vivian Adams Early Childhood Center were able to personally meet Santa when they received their toys. The experts at FW Logistics are delivering the remaining stuffed animals to the other 9 schools within the district.

“I hear Santa always accepts a bit of help from others who wish to help him on his mission,” noted East St. Louis School District spokesperson Sydney Stigge-Kaufman. She described that staff at FW Logistics had a client with thousands of extra, brand new, high quality stuffed animals that needed to be matched with children who would care for them locally. “All the pieces just came together for a great partnership. We are grateful to the donor who provided the toys. FW Logistics volunteered their expertise to deliver the stuffed animals and the East St. Louis School District has the kids who will receive the items,” noted Kaufman. “The preschool students were overjoyed to see Santa and the gifts he brought for each child!”

