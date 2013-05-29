Santa Cruz Imports & Exports Inc.
My Name is Manuel Santa Cruz owner of Santa Cruz Imports & Exports and I am very proud to announce our New Store Location next to the River Bend Billiards and in clear sight as you cross the 367 Alton Bridge with our sign and Lizard guiding the way to the store at 907 E. Broadway, Alton, IL. The main reason we moved our Business to an exciting new location was to have more space and give our customers a more unique Varity of merchandise from Mexico. We just had a 53’ foot semi-Tractor Trailer from Southern Mexico deliver New Items so come visit soon to get the first pick of the new shipment in which some are one of a kind!!!!
My grandfather was from the Guadalajara Mexico in which he was an artisan himself working till he was in his 90’s so I am very Happy to bring a touch of Mexico to The area. Santa Cruz Imports offers a wide selection of arts & crafts, pottery , Jewelry , Landscaping Décor, Patio Furniture and much more. So come visit our New Store location at 907 E. Broadway, Alton IL. 62002 or on the web at www.santacruzimportsexports.com
Phone: 618-623-6200 or 618-610-5003
Our Hours of operations
Monday – Friday 9:00 to 6:00 P.M Saturday – Sunday 9:00 to 4:00 P.M
