JERSEY - Jerseyville and the surrounding area is in for a colossal treat at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10, when Santa Claus returns via Kansas City Southern’s Holiday Express at Illinois Route 16 and Morean Street. The address is 411 Highway 16, Jerseyville.

Not only have all the Jersey Schools, both public and private been invited to the event, but neighboring Greene, Calhoun and Southwestern students all are invited.

“It’s basically a partnership between Kansas Southern Railways and the Jerseyville Economic Development Council and the City of Jerseyville Tourism group,” said one of the event organizers Mike Ward when asked what Jersey group pulled Kansas City Southern Holiday Express this way.

“We have a lot of excited people to see what they have to offer and the details of the train,” Ward said. “Children will have a chance to tour a few cars, get a goodie bag and meet Santa. We are a tight-knit region and we wanted to give more people the opportunity to see Santa, so we reached out to the others.”

Parking will be available at the Joseph R. Susnig Complex and Dolan Park and a shuttle will take people from these locations to the Santa Train.

“We are working with Tri-County Transit System and they are helping us rent two buses,” Ward said. “The buses will provide the transportation back and forth.”

Children and families will also be able to enjoy the fire pits with a Smores Kit for the kids for $5 and a complimentary cup of hot chocolate."

