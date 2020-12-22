GODFREY, IL –- On Monday, December 21, Santa and Mrs. Claus joined with riders from the Equestrian Center at Beverly Farm for a holiday parade through the Beverly Farm campus. Residents and staff turned out to see the North Pole’s famous couple and the Equestrian Center’s beautiful horses on a sunny and mild December afternoon.

“We’re thrilled that Santa and Mrs. Claus could take time out of their busy December schedule to stop by Beverly Farm to participate in our parade,” said Sandra Ferris, Interim Executive Director. “It was a fun kickoff to Christmas week. The holiday parade made for an enjoyable afternoon for our residents and staff alike, as well as the riders and horses from our Equestrian Center who had the privilege of accompanying our two guests of honor on their float along our parade route visiting all the homes on our campus.”

The next time Santa visits Godfrey, he will be delivering gifts on Christmas Eve to everyone on his “nice” list. With any luck that will include most (if not all) the members of the Beverly Farm extended family. Happy Holidays!

