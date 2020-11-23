Local man publishes beautiful children’s book

BRIGHTON – Isaac Sandidge, a local community mental health advocate and certified Mental Health First Aid Instructor publishes a children’s book help young-ones overcome their fear of the dark, just in time for the holiday season. Isaac Sandidge has spent several years working in mental health and has 3 daughters of his own, all of whom have had to overcome their own anxieties.

His book, Bark in the Dark , follows a young girl as she overcomes her fears of the dark by accidentally barking. Readers can enjoy following her along as she talks about how brave she is, except when she is alone in dark places. Beautifully illustrated by Alexa Rose Spear, parents’ can breathe easy by giving their children a new strategy for confronting their fears: Barking.

“Kids are pretty resilient and smart. They come up with all kinds of ways to navigate their world and handle their fears. Why not barking?” - Isaac Sandidge

Readers can find the book in both high-quality paperback and Amazon Kindle versions by visiting bit.ly/BarkintheDark.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1iWneuktKnvQne1HEoPkmNYrrnWvNYAMi/view?usp=sharing

