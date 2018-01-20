MELBOURNE, Australia – Tennys Sandgren, who won the 2016 Lewis and Clark Community College and Edwardsville Futures tournaments, has advanced to the Round of 16 of the Kia Australian Open.

Sandgren, from Gallatin, Tenn., defeated Germany's Maximilian Marterer in four sets 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) Friday night Edwardsville time (Saturday afternoon Melbourne time) to move into the final 16 of the year's first Grand Slam tournament at the National Tennis Centre in Melbourne; he previously defeated Jeremy Chardy of France and Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in the first two rounds of the tournament.

Sandgren will next meet fifth-ranked Dominic Thiem of Austria in the men's Round of 16; Theim advanced with a 6-2, 6-2, 7-5 win over France's Adrian Mannarino in the third round. The time and date of the match has yet to be announced, but it will be available on the ESPN app for smartphones and on ESPN3 on-line (www.watchespn.com); the match may also be televised on ESPN2. More information can be seen on the Open's web site, www.ausopen.com.

