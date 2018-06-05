ALTON - Robert Bob Sanders Waste Systems Inc recently opened a new office at 2421 State Street.

Sanders said the move has gone very smoothly and is excited to keep an old building from sitting empty.

Article continues after sponsor message

One of the highlights of the new office is the drive-up window near the rear of the building allowing customers to not even need to get out of their vehicle.

Sanders hosted a ribbon cutting last week allowing the public to see how the former bank has been renovated.

For more information on Robert Bob Sanders Waste Systems visit www.sanderswaste.com or visit the new location at 2421 State Street in Alton.

Related Video: