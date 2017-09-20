ALTON - The RiverBend Growth Association has presented Sanders Waste System the Small Business of the Month Award for September.

The family owned and operated business has been providing their services to the area since 1936.

The Sanders brothers, Robert and Glenn, took over the company after their father in 1987 and have be continuing to uphold the family business in over a dozen counties including Madison, Jersey, Greene, Calhoun, Macoupin, Montgomery, Washington and St. Louis.

Robert and Glenn said it takes a lot of time and dedication to keep the business going strong.

"You work hard, invest in it, put time in and try to do the best you can with the customers," Robert said. "You're working several hours in a day. Any where from twelve to fourteen hours in a day, you're never done. The main thing is keeping the trucks clean, keeping everything straight and keeping the customers happy."

With an average of about 70 trucks on the streets a day the company does anything from residential, commercial and roll-offs, everything but hazardous waste.

As their business continues to expand and grow, Robert and Glenn said some things will never change.

"It's still family all the way," Robert said. "We aren't changing that."

