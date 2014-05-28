Sam Biggs of Alton, IL is an amazing five year old who is battling through each day with such a positive outlook on everything.

On Saturday, March 22nd, after complaining of stomach pain, Sam was rushed to the ER. He was then transferred to St. Louis Children's Hospital where the test results were devastating. Sam has a large tumor on his liver and masses on his lungs. Sam was diagnosed with Stage IV Pediatric Hepatoblastoma, a very rare childhood liver cancer that affects newborn to 5 year olds. Sam is currently enduring 18 weeks of chemotherapy to shrink the tumor so that it can be surgically removed. Sam is a ray of light with a huge personality. He is so loving and caring with such an innocent soul. Sam is a fighter and a very strong little boy. He has a huge Army of support behind him, but in this devastating time his biggest supporters - his mom and dad, Lee Ann and Brian Biggs - need our help.

SAM'S SOLDIERS have formed up and organized a benefit to help ease some of their financial burden. The benefit, which will be held at the Sportsmen's Club on August 30 from 2pm-12am, will include 4 live bands who have graciously donated their time: Diamond Cut Blues Band, Marked in Stone, The Outsiders, and Borderline. There will be a live auction, silent auctions, many raffles, food, drinks, a bake sale, a Corn Hole tournament, and plenty of kid activities in the Kid Zone area. Tickets are $25 per person and $5 for kids (5 and under are free).

Article continues after sponsor message

Anyone who would like to donate items for the benefit is asked to call Stephanie Zimmerman at 314-494-7555 or Vickie Miller at 618-467-8833. All donations will be acknowledged at the benefit and will have a prominent note in the program. All proceeds from this event will go to the Sam Biggs Benefit Fund - FEIN #46-7459557. Cash donations can be made payable to the Sam Biggs Benefit Fund at Liberty Bank, Alton, IL, or by mail: 4260 Titchenal Rd., Brighton, IL 62012.

Local vendors are welcome to participate in this event. There is a $25 table fee to reserve a spot at the event. Interested vendors should contact Tabitha Schulte at 618-917-4474.

###

More like this: