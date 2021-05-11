BETHALTO - The Explorers' new track and field sensation Sammy Hentrich went home with four first places and Marquette Catholic shot put and discus thrower Jake Hewitt was again the boys standout in a triangular meet with Civic Memorial and Red Bud on Monday at Bethalto.

Hentrich was the star of the meet, capturing the 100 (13.5), 200 (28.6), the long jump (14-4), and ran a leg on the winning 4 x 100 relay. Hewitt had a toss of 46-1 to dominate the shot put and a personal record in the discus with a throw of 155-10. Hentrich has made her name as a gymnastics star and now has split some time with girls track and field.

“I was always proud of my boys and girls out there,” Marquette head boys and girls track and field coach Tim Turnbeaugh said. “I had some kids try some new races today for the first time. Michael Hudson ran the 100 high hurdles and the 300 hurdles for his very first time. Laura Hewitt continues to develop throwing higher each meet; I am incredibly happy with that. We are blessed to have Sammy Hentrich. She has natural talent and speed and is just a joy to watch run and long jump.”

Coach Turnbeaugh said his boys and girls have considerable work before sectionals, but they have time.

“We have graduation and prom and all kinds of things going on,” Coach Turnbeaugh said. “But they are still focusing on tracking I am so proud of them for that.”

Tristan Fraley, Ava Woods, Carolyn Rae, and Sammy Hentrich were members of the winning 4 x 100 relay.

Fraley had a strong meet with a 27.8.5 in the triple jump to take first and a second in the long jump with a 13-1 leap. She also was second in the 100 hurdles (19.73). Laura Hewitt won the shot put with a toss of 33-7 and discus (103-3), Kailey Vickrey had a time of 2:39.8 for second in the 800. Johnny Everage posted a second-place time of 11.7 in the 100 for the Explorers.

Laura Hewitt's shot put and discus tosses were personal records.

