SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Fair will welcome Sammy Hagar & The Circle, one of rock music’s most dynamic supergroups, featuring Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Sammy Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage Thursday, August 12.

Tickets for Sammy Hagar & The Circle will go on sale Saturday, May 22 at 10am on www.ticketmaster.com.

For the last four decades, Sammy Hagar has been one of rock music's most dynamic and prolific artists. From breaking into the industry with the seminal hard rock band Montrose, to his multiplatinum solo career, to his ride as the front man of Van Halen, Chickenfoot and his latest supergroup The Circle, Hagar has set the tone for some of the greatest rock anthems ever written with songs like "I Can't Drive 55," "Right Now," and "Why Can't This Be Love."

Sammy Hagar & The Circle have quickly established themselves as one of the most emphatic and exciting live acts on tour today. The band seamlessly rips through career-spanning hits from Sammy Hagar’s solo career, Van Halen, Montrose and new music from The Circle’s debut album, Space Between, which debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 chart and #1 four Billboard charts including Top Rock Albums and Hard Rock Albums charts. The Circle kicked off 2021 with the release of Lockdown 2020, an album collection of their massively popular Lockdown Sessions featuring raw and raucous compact covers recorded remotely by each bandmember during the Covid-19 pandemic, the digital music videos which include hits like The Who's "Won‘t Get Fooled Again,” Bob Marley's "Three Little Birds, "AC/DC, "Whole Lotta Rosie" and David Bowie's "Heroes” had already reached an online audience of more than 30 million before the album’s release.

In addition to Sammy Hagar & The Circle joining the Illinois Lottery Grandstand lineup, Dorothy and Dead Poet Society have been announced as opening acts for Badflower on August 19. Dorothy’s first album ROCKISDEAD hit number one on Billboard’s Heatseekers Chart, with two songs from the album in the Top 40 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Chart. Dead Poet Society’s musical landscape runs the gamut from heavy riff driven songs to stunningly beautiful ballads. Their signature sound is created by fretless guitars and the extraordinary vocals of lead singer Jack Underkofle.

The Illinois State Fair also announced Kelsea Ballerini has canceled her stop at the Illinois State Fair. Ballerini was scheduled to perform with Kylie Morgan and Chapel Heart on Friday August 20. Customers who purchased Kelsea Ballerini tickets directly through www.Ticketmaster.com or through the Ticketmaster mobile app, will receive an automatic refund back to the card used to purchase the tickets.

Tickets for all other previously announced shows are currently on sale via Ticketmaster, and include:

Thursday, August 12: Sammy Hagar & The Circle

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $70

Friday, August 13: Kane Brown with Restless Road

Tier 3 - $38 / Tier 2 - $43 / Tier 1 - $48 / SRO - $58 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $83

Saturday, August 14: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Tier 3 - $26 / Tier 2 - $31 / Tier 1 - $36 / Track Seats 1200 Avail. - $46 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $71

Sunday, August 15: Toby Keith with Craig Morgan

Tier 3 - $39 / Tier 2 - $44 / Tier 1 - $49 / SRO Track - $59 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $84

Monday, August 16: The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond

FREE Concert

Tuesday, August 17: Chris Young with Ingrid Andress and Payton Smith

Tier 3 - $27 / Tier 2 - $32 / Tier 1 - $37 / SRO Track - $47 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $72

Wednesday, August 18: I Love the 90’s Tour

Tier 3- $14 / Tier 2- $19 / Tier 1 - $24 / SRO Track - $34 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $59

Thursday, August 19: Bad Flower with Dorothy and Dead Poets Society

General Admission Seating - $15 / SRO Track - $15/ Blue Ribbon Zone - $50

* At time of purchase, customer will choose whether they are buying Blue Ribbon Zone seats, a general admission seat, or a standing room only track ticket.

Friday, August 20: TBD

Saturday, August 21: TBD

Sunday, August 22: George Thorogood with 38 Special

Tier 3 - $14 / Tier 2 - $19 / Tier 1 - $24 / SRO Track - $34 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $59

*A $30 Stage Side Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

Mark your calendars for the 2021 Illinois State Fair, August 12 through 22, in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

