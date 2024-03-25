CARLINVILLE – Once again, the SamJam event had a successful year.

The 2023 SamJam BBQ & Boogie, which was held on November 18 at Rustic Venues near Girard, generated a donation of $10,000 to Neurofibromatosis (NF) Midwest.

The event was created in 2014 in honor of Sam Oswald, a Carlinville resident who has battled NF since being diagnosed at age four. NF is a debilitating condition that affects 1 in every 2,500 worldwide.

Sam’s father, Pete Oswald, organizes the annual SamJam events. He is both happy, and grateful, for this year’s success.

“The SamJam Board of Directors is very pleased to announce the contribution of $10,000 to NF Midwest,” said Pete Oswald. “It’s an organization focused on funding NF research, patient support services, and information or referral services for NF patients and their families.

The annual SamJam event features live music, food, beverages, and silent auction items or raffles. Since its inception in 2014, SamJam4NF, Inc., has contributed nearly $90,000 to help the NF cause.

The generosity of many area businesses and individuals help make SamJam a reality every year, and the 2023 event was no exception.

“We are very thankful for the tremendous support of our area sponsors, individual donors, and the large number of people who attend Samjam to enjoy the music and food,” said Pete Oswald. “Samjam’s success and ongoing support of NF Midwest is only possible with the participation of everyone who contributed to another great event.”

Sam Oswald, the man behind the event, is deeply appreciative as well. “Each year I am amazed at the number of people who support Samjam through donations and their attendance at the event,” he said.

“As a person who struggles with the effects of NF, I am very thankful to everyone who helps with our fundraising efforts to inform the public about NF and support services for NF patients and their families,” continued Sam Oswald. “I can’t say enough about the support we receive from Carlinville and central Illinois.”

Sponsorship for the 2023 SamJam BBQ & Boogie was provided by “Band Sponsors” Big Dog Construction, CNB Bank & Trust, Carlinville Area Hospital, Carlinville CPA Group, and Wall Street Financial Group.

On the “Player Sponsor” level were ABATE, Bank & Trust, Carlinville Eye Care, Crowe Boot & Shoe Co., Goodman Agency, Hawthorne Tree, Heinz Furniture & Floor Coverings, Joseph F. Boente Sons, Inc., Main Street Florist & Gifts, 109 West, Oswald Insurance & Financial Services, Potrillo's Mexican Grill, Sleepy Dinosaur Books, Starr’s Primal Meats, and Verticchio Law Office.

In-Kind Contributors were ACE Hardware, Advanced Eye Care, Dan Held, Debbie Davis, Jerry Littig, Jono Verticchio, Knights Action Park, Lee LoBue, Logan Elliott, Mark Oswald, Not Petty, Pam Reddick, Penny Lane, Waytown Tavern, and Wood Duck.

SamJam4NF, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds to support NF research, patient support services, and public awareness of NF (neurofibromatosis). More information about SamJam and donation opportunities can be found at www.samjam4nf.com.

