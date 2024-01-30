GRANITE - Recently on Granite City High wrestling team's Senior Night, a trailblazer for the girls' program - Samir Elliot - was recognized. She was the first IHSA state girls wrestling qualifier in history for Granite City.

Samir graduated early from Granite City High and is now preparing to enter basic training in the Army. Head Coach John Venne and the entire Granite City administration and student body are exceptionally proud of Samir for her work at Granite City and have hopes for her future.

Samir is a Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete of the Month for the Warriors.

Some of Samir’s key performances in 2023 were as follows:

IWCOA Girls 2023 Open Championship

NCHS Wrestling Girls Invite

Joe Bee Memorial

Lady Longhorns Roundup

IHSA State Wrestling Tournament

Third Place In The IHSA Sectional at Peoria Richwoods High School (She defeated Autumn Williams of Bartonville Limestone by fall at 32 seconds in the third-place sectional match).

Wrestled at state at 155 pounds in 2023.

Granite City High wrestling Coach John Venne said he was very glad to have Samir as one of his outstanding wrestlers.

“She was always working hard in practice,” he said. “She was active in a lot of things at school at Granite City. She was active in several school plays, part of the track and field team, and a member of the color guard. She participated in talent shows and numerous other events at school.

“Samir was a great team member and I am glad we recognized her for her career efforts on our Senior Night.”

Again, congrats to Samir Elliot on her recognition as a Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete of the Month.

