JERSEYVILLE – Jersey Community Hospital (JCH) is proud to announce a significant upgrade to its Advanced Life Support Non-Transport Vehicle (ALSV), made possible by a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The SAMHSA grant has enabled JCH to enhance their fleet with an updated ALSV, purchase Emergency Services equipment and provide training, further empowering emergency medical professionals to provide comprehensive care to individuals in crisis situations.

"We are incredibly grateful to SAMHSA for their generous support of our mission to improve emergency medical response in our community," said Beth King, JCH CEO. "The funding provided by this grant will enable us to further strengthen the capabilities of our department and better serve individuals in crisis situations."

The upgraded ALSV has been deployed in Jerseyville and surrounding areas, strengthening the organization’s capacity to respond to a wide range of medical emergencies. The ALSV carries the same equipment and medications as an ambulance and is used to assist on emergency calls or to begin patient care before an ambulance arrives. JCH remains committed to delivering high-quality, compassionate care to individuals in need, and looks forward to the positive impact that the enhanced ALSV will have on the community.

Purchased from Jerseyville Motor Company, Graphics by Julie’s Graphics, Lights & Sirens installed by Morrow Brothers Ford

About Jersey Community Hospital

Jersey Community Hospital is part of JCH HealthCare, an independent healthcare organization that has been serving the region of Jersey, Greene, Calhoun, and northern Madison counties since 1954. With a focus on health and wellness, JCH is a general acute care hospital, a multi-specialty medical group with over 30 providers, and 25,000 sf wellness center serving the primary healthcare needs of people and communities throughout the region. JCH HealthCare is headquartered in Jerseyville, IL.

