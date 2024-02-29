PIASA - Sophomore Samantha Stormer had an outstanding year in the 2023-2024 girls basketball season and Piasa Birds' head coach Darren Mosley expects extraordinary things from her in the 2024-2025 campaign.

"She had one of our better point averages for the season," the coach said.

Samantha scored 177 points on the season and she also averaged 2.4 rebounds a game and was strong on the boards.

Samantha is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds.

Mosley said Samantha is "a very good shooter."

"Samantha also worked hard on other aspects of her game to improve this season," Mosley said. "She is a well-rounded player and she wants to be successful and that is extremely important."

Stormer will play a big role in the development of the 2024-2025 team, the coach said. He hopes to see her expand her ball handling, shooting and her defensive skills before next season.

Again, congrats to Samantha Stormer on her selection as an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for Southwestern.

