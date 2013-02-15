SAM Gallery Opening
February 15, 2013 3:24 PM
Join Lillian Bates at the SAM opening reception this Friday evening, February 15th. She will be showing her new work at "Fashionart" and is very excited with the direction of her Sculptural Clothing!
Come enjoy this amazing event with free admission, free wine and beer, free entertainment and amazing local fashion art!
