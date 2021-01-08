ALTON - The Salvation Army in Alton battled through some very difficult times during the COVID-19 Pandemic with so many in the region tight on funds. The Salvation Army smashed their 2020 bell-ringing campaign goal of $103,000 and has raised $114,228.79 to date.

Lt. Lily Reiner said she was ecstatic the organization had topped the $110,000 mark for the 2020 bell-ringing campaign.

“We were very thankful,” Reiner said. “This year was especially difficult with COVID-19. We have seen a lot more people needing food assistance and help with rent than normal.”

Lt. Reiner thanked the many who donated to The Salvation Army and those who contributed so generously.

“I am thankful for the community for their support,” she said. “We also had some large donors contribute late and all the other donors and volunteers made such a difference.”

Lt. Reiner also said funds will likely still come in, which could push The Salvation Army above the $115,000 plateau and beyond.

