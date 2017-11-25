ALTON - The goal has been set for the 2017 Alton Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign and over Thanksgiving weekend, bell ringers and shoppers have been found busy at Alton area stores.

Mark and Mary Cousley announced that the goal for the 2017 Red Kettle Campaign would be $90,000. This correlates to about a 6 percent increase over the 2016 goal of $85,000.

As Mark Cousley said: "Even though this is a lofty goal, we feel it is attainable."

He continued, "If everyone will commit this kettle season to at least put in their change from purchases made, we will make our goal."

Mary Cousley matched what Mark Cousley said: "Our challenge to the community is for each person to share two hours of their time with the Salvation Army, because unmanned kettles don't generate any dollars."

She added, "There are over 1,700 times slots to fully cover our 13 locations this year, so there is opportunity for everyone to help and be a part...together we can insure that we get to Light The Star."

Greg Gelzinnis of the Salavation Army, who is a coordinator for the campaign, said after exceeding the goal last year, the bar has certainly been raised for us this year, but I feel very positive about this year's campaign.

“Our community is so very generous, and they understand that during ‘these times' the need is great. This is the season when we are most aware and inspired to give, but the Salvation Army's work continues 365 days of the year. The phrase ‘Need has no Season’ always resounds in my head. I am so appreciative of our amazing volunteers...I believe our bell ringing team is one of the best in the world.

Lighting our Star is personal for me....not because it correlates to ‘personal success’....but because it means that we will have the resources to do the work that we are called to do.”

People are encouraged to give at the kettles through the remainder of this weekend and ahead as the Alton Salvation Army attempts to hit its pre-set goal to serve the area’s needy in the year ahead.

