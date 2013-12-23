The 2013 Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign sees Gold again this year! The gold coin was found in a Schnuck's kettle on December 5th. The coin, valued at around $250, is part of a tradition that has been going on for several years. The donor remains anonymous, but the act is anticipated and signifies an ongoing support for an agency that has been serving the Riverbend for over 100 years. Other interesting gold items have included a gold ring in addition to a gold tooth!!

The Kettle Campaign raises money for the local charity each December that in turn is used to serve the community throughout the year through a 30 bed homeless shelter, rent and utility assistance, a food pantry, children's programs and faith-based support. This year finds The Salvation Army far below its anticipated goal of $115,000 with a current total of just over $60,000. Although the bells will be silent after Christmas Eve, donations will continue to support the overall Christmas campaign goal of $262,000 through the end of January. Checks can be sent to the office at 525 Alby Street, Alton, IL 62002. Thanks to the the community for your continued support.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this:

Related Video: