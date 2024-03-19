ALTON - Alderwoman Elizabeth Allen once again invited residents to come to her Ward 1 Meeting on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. The meetings are held on the third Wednesday of every month, April through October from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Alton City Hall.

"As always, I will listen to your suggestions and concerns, and answer questions regarding the City of Alton to the best of my ability," she said. "Your input guides my actions as your Alderman."

On behalf of the Salvation Army, Travis Widman will join us tomorrow to discuss the proposal of a non-congregate homeless shelter to be located adjacent to the Salvation Army at 525 Alby.

"I am grateful that he plans to share the organization’s vision with us, and hope everyone will come and listen to what they propose to accomplish," she said. "Personally, I see great value in the services they plan to provide to an unserved population that is in distress. I hope you will listen. As your Alderman, I believe my ultimate responsibility is to serve the residents of Ward 1. Moving forward, your opinion is very important. Please be sure that your opinion is educated and informed."

If you are unable to attend our meeting, please consider sharing your concerns with me via email at eallen@cityofaltonil.gov.

